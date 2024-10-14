Asheville Tourists Hurricane Helene Relief Auction Is Live

October 14, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists' Hurricane Helene Relief Auction has officially launched. Over 60 Minor, Major, and Independent League teams across the country, from multiple professional sports leagues, have donated incredibly unique memorabilia to help raise money for the relief efforts in Western North Carolina. 100% of each winning bid will be donated to relief efforts.

For every dollar raised through the Asheville Tourists Hurricane Helene Relief Auction, CareSource will match up to $100,000 with a donation to MANNA Food Bank.

The auction can be accessed at TouristsAuctions.com. Additional items will be added throughout the duration of the auction.

