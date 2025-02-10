Nate Shaver to Manage the Tourists in '25

February 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE - The Houston Astros have named the Asheville Tourists Coaching Staff for the 2025 season and Nate Shaver will serve as the Tourists Manager for the fifth consecutive year. The Tourists are set to span a half decade of stability and player development under Shaver's leadership.

Nate (218 wins with Asheville) is on the cusp of moving into fourth place on the Tourists All-Time Managerial Wins list. An 87-win regular season would even move Shaver into the top three; alongside South Atlantic League Hall of Famers Joe Mikulik and Ray Hathaway.

The fifth-year Skipper, who sports jersey #25, is joined in 2025 by Tourists third-year Development Coach Eric Stamets, first-year Hitting Coach TJ Burgmann, and first-year Pitching Coach Zach Wilkins. Also new to the Asheville Field Staff in 2025 are Trainer Eric Pimentel and Strength and Conditioning Coach Cesar Vina.

Since Shaver undertook Asheville's Manager role in 2021, 15 Tourists players have gone on to make their Major League debuts. Originally from The Dalles, Oregon, Shaver played baseball collegiately at Mt. Hood Community College and New Mexico State University. Nate joined the Astros organization in 2018.

TJ Burgmann spent the 2024 season the Catching Coach with the Astros Triple-A affiliate in Sugar Land, TX while Zach Wilkins was the Pitching Coach for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers in 2024, Single-A affiliate of the Astros.

Eric Stamets, Asheville's Development Coach, enters year number three as a member of the Tourists coaching staff. Prior to coaching, Eric enjoyed an 11-year professional playing career that included a Major League stint with Cleveland.

The Asheville Tourists open the 2025 season on the road Friday, April 4. The Home Opener is set for Tuesday, April 8 vs. Greenville.

Single game tickets, including Opening Day, will go on sale March 5. Season tickets, group tickets, and flex ticket plans are currently available by calling (828) 258-0428.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from February 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.