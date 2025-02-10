Hudson Valley Renegades Job Fair this Saturday

February 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







The Hudson Valley Renegades are hosting a Seasonal Staff Job Fair to fill exciting positions for the upcoming season. We are looking to fill roles across all of our departments including Food & Beverage, Entertainment and Ops & Grounds.

Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Location: WMCHealth Club Lounge at Heritage Financial Park

Address: 1500 NY-9D, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

This is your opportunity to work behind the scenes at Heritage Financial Park and be part of the action for the 2025 season. Please bring your resume and come ready to learn more about these exciting roles.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from February 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.