Hudson Valley Renegades Job Fair this Saturday
February 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Hudson Valley Renegades News Release
The Hudson Valley Renegades are hosting a Seasonal Staff Job Fair to fill exciting positions for the upcoming season. We are looking to fill roles across all of our departments including Food & Beverage, Entertainment and Ops & Grounds.
Date: Saturday, February 15, 2025
Time: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Location: WMCHealth Club Lounge at Heritage Financial Park
Address: 1500 NY-9D, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
This is your opportunity to work behind the scenes at Heritage Financial Park and be part of the action for the 2025 season. Please bring your resume and come ready to learn more about these exciting roles.
