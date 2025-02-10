Spartanburgers Seeking Additions to In-Venue Entertainment Team

February 10, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







If you've ever been described as a "ball of energy," or better yet, "the life of the party," there's a place for you at Fifth Third Park! The Hub City Spartanburgers' dynamic entertainment team is looking to add two In-Game Hosts and a Music Director who will bring sizzle and spice to the ballpark from before first pitch until the postgame fireworks!

The Spartanburgers want a group that feeds off of each other's personalities and energy to carry the excitement throughout game play and into the in-between innings entertainment. The In-Game Hosts and Music Director will take center stage at each game and event to bring Spartanburgers fans and Fifth Third Park patrons through an unforgettable journey including baseball, entertainment and some good ole' fashioned FUN!

As the In-Game Hosts, you'll will work closely with the Spartanburgers' front office to create the perfect brand of zany hijinks and family fun for every home game! The Hosts will team up to lead fans through a multitude of pregame and in-between-inning activities.

The Music Director won't just be an emcee, they'll be a true entertainer, actively contributing to the fans' experience. If you've got experience spinning for crowds or playing the Piano or Organ in a professional setting, this might be the perfect fit!

These are part-time positions, with most hours dedicated to April-September during baseball season. Bring your passion for baseball and your power for pizzaz!

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from February 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.