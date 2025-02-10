Welcome to Baseball Season

February 10, 2025

The Super Bowl is in the books, and you know what that means - baseball season is right around the corner!

Opening Night at the Jersey Shore is set for Tuesday, April 8th (just 58 days after the Super Bowl)! Pitchers and catchers report to Clearwater to start Phillies Spring Training on Wednesday. It's a great time of the year! Helpful Links

Ticket Options : Membership Plans / Group Outings / Hospitality Outings

Promotions : Promo Calendar (announced so far), Fireworks Schedule, Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series

Be sure to plan your summer in ShoreTown!

Membership Plans include tickets to 5 or 10 of the best games of the year, plus a hot dog, soda, and novelty ice cream at each game, and a boardwalk game play at each game. Plus, you'll get a bonus ticket to Opening Night at the jersey Shore!

Group Outings are a great way to celebrate milestones, reward employees, raise money, and more!

While we haven't yet released our full promotional calendar, we have made a bunch of announcements so far! Everything live you can see here ! In Case You Missed It...

We announced our Coaching Staff last week, with Greg Brodzinski set to return and manage the BlueClaws for a third straight season. The BlueClaws have had a winning record in all four halves in which he's been the manager, and he's set to become the BlueClaws all-time winningest manager early this year (he enters the season 13 wins behind Marty Malloy).

On the Pod - We posted two special Hook Line & Splitter podcasts over the last two weeks. One was with Dusty Wathan, Phillies third base coach and 2009 BlueClaws manager, and one was with the only player ever to hit three home runs in a game with the BlueClaws, Jake Blalock, who did so in a 2004 game at Lexington. Click here to listen.

On the Network - Be sure to check out our CLAW Network episodes which include a bunch of promo announcements and other fun content.

