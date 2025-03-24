Tourists and Drive Unveil New "Ville vs. Ville" Series

March 24, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







The Greenville Drive and Asheville Tourists, competitors on the baseball diamond, are proving that even rivals can come together in the name of support and assistance for those in need. Billed as the "Ville vs. Ville" Series, the Drive and Tourists will face off 18 times during the 2025 season - nine at McCormick Field in Asheville and nine at Fluor Field in Greenville.

During select games of the series, both teams will wear commemorative rivalry jerseys - with the Tourists' tops showcasing the beautiful mountain range and the Drive's highlighting its vibrant Downtown. After the games, those jerseys will be available through the MiLB Auction site, with all proceeds donated to Western Carolina hurricane relief.

"The entire Upstate of South Carolina felt the pain of Western North Carolina in the wake of Hurricane Helene," stated Greenville Drive President Jeff Brown. "And, as a vital representative of the Upstate, the Drive wanted to find a way to help our neighbor. That's what we do. That's how we've become such an integral part of the Upstate community."

"Yes, we're competitors on the field but ballparks are meant to bring communities together," remarked Asheville Tourist Owner/President Brian DeWine. "In this case, baseball is bringing two communities together for continued hurricane relief. We are thankful for the heartfelt collaboration with the Drive."

In addition, a commemorative "Ville vs. Ville" Series Trophy will be introduced. The team that wins the season series will get to display the trophy at their respective ballpark and carry bragging rights into the following season.

The Drive and the Tourists have been baseball rivals since 2006, yet both teams spoke of how this idea might well prove the impetus for future partnerships and philanthropic endeavors.

As Eric Jarinko, General Manager of the Greenville Drive said, "Here's all the proof you need that from the front office personnel to the players to the fans, baseball is the ultimate team sport."

Larry Hawkins, General Manager of the Asheville Tourists remarked, "Baseball is more than just a game. It's about the people and the communities where they live. This series showcases just that."

Since 2006, the Drive's Inaugural Season, the two teams have faced one another 323 times with Asheville holding a slight advantage in the overall record - 165-158. The Tourists have won the season series eight times, Greenville has done so six times, and the clubs have split the season series five times.

Both the Drive and Tourists have also won the South Atlantic League Championship twice over that span, with Greenville taking home the title most recently in 2023, as well as 2017, while Asheville was crowned champions in 2014 and 2012.

