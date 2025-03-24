Emperors 2025 Season Is Here

March 24, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome Emperors News Release









Rome Emperors line up for the national anthem

(Rome Emperors) Rome Emperors line up for the national anthem(Rome Emperors)

ROME, Ga - Opening Day at AdventHealth Stadium is two weeks away and the Rome Emperors are gearing up for their 22nd season as an affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.

Rome, under the direction of Manager Angel Flores, opens its season April 4th against the Winston-Salem Dash, the High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. That three-game series will run Friday through Sunday and include a handful of promotions such as: a magnet schedule giveaway Friday (first 1,000 fans), a blanket giveaway Saturday (first 1,000 fans), and a Sunday Funday special in which kids under the age of 12 get in and eat for free!

A few more noteworthy dates are on the horizon include but are not limited to: Education Day (4/16), Bluey Night (4/18), and Spencer Schwellenbach bobblehead giveaway night (4/19). Our 1974 throwback jerseys will also debut Thursday, April 17th against the Asheville Tourists and be worn every Thursday home game for the remainder of the season.

For questions regarding dynasty memberships, 10-game flex plans, or single game tickets, reach us by telephone at (706) 378-5100 or online at goemperors.com. We look forward to seeing you at one of our 66 home games this season!

BLUEY NIGHT AT ADVENTHEALTH STADIUM

Bluey and Bingo are coming to AdventHealth Stadium on Friday, April 18th and VIP meet-and-greet packages are on sale now!

Game tickets are $10.00 per person and for those Bluey and Bingo lovers, an exclusive add-on is available for $30.00/person, which grants them access to the private pre-game meet-and-greet!

Families with VIP packages can enter through Gate 6 beginning at 4:30 pm. From 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm, guests will have the opportunity to meet their favorite Australian pups AND take photos with them. Upon entry, VIP package holders will receive wristbands granting access to meet Bluey and Bingo. Parents or guardians accompanying their children can join without purchasing a VIP package.

This is expected to be one of the season's most memorable evenings, so secure your VIP package as soon as possible-availability is extremely limited!

Friday, August 1st will be Back2School Night at AdventHealth Stadium as the Emperors host the Greensboro Grasshoppers at 7:00PM ET. Our jersey design for that evening's ballgame have been in the hands of students across the state of Georgia for the past three months and after an overwhelming number of submissions, five finalists have been chosen. Now, it's your turn to vote for the on-field threads that you would like to see worn by our players and coaches! Simply click the gold button below to view the finalists and cast your ballot.

Fans will have the opportunity to bid on these one-of-a-kind jerseys on the night of the ballgame. Postgame, auction winners will get to meet the player or coach whose jersey they will be taking home.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from March 24, 2025

Emperors 2025 Season Is Here - Rome Emperors

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.