Hub City Spartanburgers Announce Partnership with Spartan Waste

March 24, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, SC - The Hub City Spartanburgers are proud to announce Spartan Waste as the official waste management partner of the Spartanburgers. Spartan Waste has teamed up with the Spartanburgers to bring various events to Fifth Third Park, including Spartanburga Nights on May 21.

"Spartan Waste is a company that has strong community roots in Spartanburg and the Upstate," said Luke Feisal, the Spartanburgers' Assistant General Manager. "They are very intentional about making a positive impact in the areas where they work, and we are thrilled to partner with Spartan Waste as we look to do the same."

Spartan Waste is the presenting sponsor for Spartanburga Nights on May 21, as the Spartanburgers welcome the Rome Emperors, the High-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, to Fifth Third Park for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. Spartanburga Nights features an appearance by NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jeremy Clements and his No. 51 car, with photo opportunities before the game.

Spartan Waste will also sponsor the Sixth Inning Trash Pickup at Fifth Third Park. Every sixth inning, ballpark employees will sweep the concourse for any litter, honoring Spartan Waste's commitment to keep Spartanburg clean.

The Spartanburgers first game is April 4 against the Aberdeen IronBirds (Orioles High-A). Opening Night at Fifth Third Park is April 15, as the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Rays High-A) come to Spartanburg. Tickets are available.

