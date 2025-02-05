Wild Bite Warriors in Only Meeting of the Season

February 5, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, SK - The Warriors wrapped up a four-game in five-day schedule Tuesday with a disappointing 8-2 loss to the Wenatchee Wild.

In the early moments, the Warriors drove through the middle of the Wenatchee zone and created a couple of quality looks, but they were unable to convert.

As the first period continued, the Wild's speed allowed them to control the pace of the period. They outshot Moose Jaw 14-6 in the frame and took a 1-0 lead on a goal from Luka Shcherbyna.

45 seconds into the second period, the Wild won a faceoff in the Moose Jaw right circle. Shaun Rios let a quick shot go that beat Matthew Hutchison to put the visitors up by two. 32 seconds later and with Wenatchee now on a power play, Dawson Seitz was able to get a shot through from the slot to make it 3-0.

Closing on the period's five-minute mark, the Warriors needed a spark. Ethan Hughes jumped on a loose puck in the neutral zone and then worked his way across the Wild line. He let a shot go from the left circle that beat Brendan Gee, scoring his fourth goal of the season.

Wenatchee answered back four minutes later when Rios scored his second of the period, but the Warriors picked up a late goal from Nolan Paquette to make it 4-2 heading to the second intermission.

In the third, the Wild took control of the hockey game. Luka Shcherbyna scored three more goals and Shaun Rios added one more as Wenatchee knocked off the Warriors 8-2. Shcherbyna and Rios combined for seven goals and eight points.

Coming up on the weekend, the Warriors will make their final trip to Alberta for games against Red Deer and Edmonton on Friday and Saturday. They will then be back at home on Friday, February 14, when they kick off a weekend series against the Brandon Wheat Kings.

