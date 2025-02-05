Four Fantastic February Games Set for Oil Kings at Rogers Place

Edmonton, Alta. - Just 10 regular season home games remain for the Edmonton Oil Kings as the WHL calendar turns to February.

Four home games take place in February for the Oil Kings and it's some fan favourites, and some great causes on tap. Oilkings.ca has tickets that start at just $20.

It all starts on Saturday, February 8 as the Oil Kings host the Moose Jaw Warriors for Louie's Birthday Bash! It's time to celebrate everyone's favourite mascot Louie with lots of his mascot friends in attendance as well! 1,000 Louie the Lion Bobbleheads will also be up for grabs at the game via scratch and win!

Game time is 7 p.m. that night.

There's also another Wiener Wednesday this month on February 12 as the Oil Kings welcome the Regina Pats to Rogers Place. $2 Hot Dogs throughout the game make this game an excellent one to attend. It's also the third-to-last Wiener Wednesday of the season.

Family Day Weekend is sure to be a great time as well with a 7 p.m. puck drop on February 15 for the third installment of RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children's Miracle Network.

The Lethbridge Hurricanes are in town for a Central Division tilt with valuable points on the line!

The Oil Kings will be wearing specialty jerseys that night and they will be auctioned and raffled off at the game with proceeds going to Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation.

Learn more about the game here.

Last but certainly not least a fan favourite game day is back as the Ghostbusters Game returns for another season! Make sure you're in attendance to extinguish some ghosts, and help the Oil Kings extinguish the Medicine Hat Tigers.

The Oil Kings can't wait to see you at the rink as the push for the WHL Playoffs moves along! Edmonton is currently right in the mix of the Eastern Conference playoff race, currently sixth with a 26-19-1-2 record, just one point behind Saskatoon for fifth.

Tickets for great seats at all games start at just $20 and you can grab them at Oilkings.ca.

Don't forget about Calmont Kids Food Combos as well starting at just $7.50!

