Cougars Earn Point But Fall 4-3 in Overtime to Tri-City

February 5, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

KENNEWICK, WA - The Prince George Cougars fired 42 shots on goal and generated numerous scoring chances but ultimately fell 4-3 in overtime to the Tri-City Americans on Tuesday night at the Toyota Center.

Tri-City came out flying in the opening period, striking twice in quick succession at 0:19 and 3:06. In response, Cougars GM & Head Coach Mark Lamb called a timeout to settle his team, and it paid off. Just minutes later, Carson Carels rifled home his fifth goal of the season at 6:05, cutting the deficit to 2-1. Prince George kept up the pressure, but the Americans held their one-goal lead after 20 minutes.

In the second period, the Cougars continued to push, but Tri-City netminder Lukas Matecha stood tall. PG eventually broke through at 15:58 when Matteo Danis found the back of the net, capitalizing on a play that began with a highlight-reel save from Cooper Michaluk-who, despite being interfered with, made a stunning stop. However, Tri-City reclaimed the lead at 17:17, taking a 3-2 advantage into the final frame.

Prince George controlled much of the third period and was rewarded when Bauer Dumanski fired home the equalizer off a faceoff win at 8:52. Michaluk added another spectacular glove save late in the period, robbing a Tri-City forward in tight to keep the game tied. With neither team able to break the deadlock in regulation, the game headed to overtime.

In the extra frame, the Americans netted the game-winner just 37 seconds in, sealing a 4-3 victory. Despite the loss, the Cougars picked up a hard-earned point and will now shift their focus to Friday night's matchup against the Kelowna Rockets.

Stats and Standouts:

- Koehn Ziemmer had another multi-point night (2A). He know has had back to back games with more than one point

- Matteo Danis scored in back to back games and was also named the game's third star

- Cooper Michaluk made 32 saves and has now helped Prince George to earning at least a point in four of his last five starts

They Said It...

Assistant Coach Carter Rigby on tonight's game...

What's Next...

The Cougars will get set for a weekend battle against a pair of divisional opponents beginning Friday when they visit the Kelowna Rockets at 7:00 pm.

