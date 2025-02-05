Rockets Drop First Game Of Back-To-Back In Victoria

February 5, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release









Hayden Paupenikis of the Kelowna Rockets

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor) Hayden Paupenikis of the Kelowna Rockets(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Steve Dunsmoor)

The Kelowna Rockets scored two goals in the third period but fell 7-3 to the Victoria Royals on Tuesday night at Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena in Victoria.

Jakub Stancl, Kalder Varga and Jaxon Kehrig had goals for the Rockets.

GAME SUMMARY

The Rockets would open the scoring less than four minutes into the game when Jakub Stancl beat Victoria goaltender Jayden Kraus shorthanded for a 1-0 lead. Victoria tied the game just over a minute later as Markus Loponen scored his 13th of the season. Victoria would go ahead when Teydon Trembecky scored his 30th and was followed by Brayden Boehm's 16th.

Victoria would score three goals in the second period, including two on the power play from Kenta Isogai and Cole Reschny with Reschny scoring a second marker in the frame shorthanded to put the Royals ahead 6-1. They would add to their lead when Wyatt Danyleyko would score his second of the season.

Kalder Varga would hammer a puck past Kraus at 5:07 of the third period before Jaxon Kehrig would tally his third of the campaign on the power play midway through the third period.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Victoria outshot Kelowna 35-33

Kelowna went 1/4 on the power play while Victoria went 3/7

Kelowna scored their three goals in three different ways

UP NEXT

The Rockets will wrap up their mini road trip on Wednesday in Victoria. The Rockets will then return home for a pair of weekend home games against the Prince George Cougars on Friday and the Tri-City Americans on Saturday in the RE/MAX presents Nickelodeon Night for Children's Miracle Network.

Tickets can be purchased online at selectyourtickets.com, by calling Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050 or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Prospera Place box office. The box office is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday home game days.

