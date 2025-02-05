WHL Alum, Cougars Co-Owner Hamhuis Headlines B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Penticton, B.C. - One of Northern B.C.'s finest is headed to the Hall.

Prince George Cougars great Dan Hamhuis is among the B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2025.

"It's a pretty cool honour to be inducted into the BC Hockey Hall of Fame," Hamhuis said. "It's a really neat mix of individuals, players and builders that are in there and it's great to be a part of that group."

The Smithers, B.C. product played his entire career with the Cougars and quickly established himself as a franchise great.

Hamhuis logged 156 points (34G-122A) over four seasons on the Cats blueline.

Clocking in at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, Hamhuis broke out in his NHL Draft year by cracking the CHL Top Prospects Game and making the WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team for 2000-01.

The Nashville Predators drafted him with the 12th overall pick in the first round of the 2001 NHL Entry Draft.

Hamhuis captained the Cougars for his final season of major junior and set a career-high of 60 points (10G-50A) in 59 games. He was awarded the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as the WHL Player of the Year, the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy as the WHL's top defenceman and CHL Defenceman of the Year while also earning a second consecutive slot on the WHL Western Conference First All-Star squad.

He remains the only player in franchise history to win the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy and the third to be named Defenceman of the Year.

Hamhuis went on to skate in 1,148 regular season NHL games over 16 seasons with the Nashville Predators, Vancouver Canucks and Dallas Stars, scoring 356 points (56G-297A). He suited up for another 68 postseason tilts, highlighted by a run to the 2011 Stanley Cup Championship with the Canucks, though they fell to the Boston Bruins, led by another former Cougar in Zdeno Chara.

He also boasts an impressive international resume representing Canada. Hamhuis earned gold at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games and twice at the IIHF World Championship. His trophy case also holds two World Championship silver medals and a silver and bronze from the IIHF World Junior Championship.

Hamhuis retired from professional hockey in 2020- more than two decades after making his WHL debut.

He remains involved with his junior club by joining Prince George's ownership group in 2014-15.

Under the new owners, the Cougars have enjoyed their strongest seasons in the Northern Capital. The Cats captured first place in the B.C. Division in 2017 and 2024.

The 2023-24 campaign also saw the Cats record 49 regular season wins before reaching Game 6 of the Western Conference Championship.

Hamhuis and the rest of the class of 2025, Shawn Horcoff (Player), Mike Penny (Builder), Larry Kwong (Pioneer/Player/Builder), Ted Hargreaves (Builder) as well as the 1987 Centennial Cup champion Richmond Sockeyes and the 1978 Allan Cup champion Kimberley Dynamiters, will be inducted on July 12 at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.

