Babcock Commits to NCAA D1 Robert Morris University for 2025-26 Season

February 5, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club is pleased to announce that 2004-born defenceman John Babcock has committed to NCAA-D1 Robert Morris University for the 2025-26 season.

"We are very pleased for John and the opportunity he has received from Robert Morris, as a 20-year-old graduate of the Pats and the WHL," said Regina Pats VP, Hockey Operations & GM Alan Millar. "John has been an excellent person, leader, and player for our hockey club, in his final WHL season. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Babcock, 20, has tallied 19 points (1G-18A) in 43 games this season with the Pats. The alternate captain from North Vancouver, B.C., has played in 232 WHL games over the past five seasons, recording 70 points (9G-61A) and a plus-minus rating of +40. The 6-foot-2, 204 lb. left-shot defenceman was acquired from the Saskatoon Blades on July 25, 2024, and was drafted by the Kelowna Rockets in the fifth round of the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft.

"I'm extremely grateful to have played parts of five years with the best junior hockey league in the world," said Babcock. "I'm excited to continue my development at Robert Morris University. It feels great to get the opportunity to experience the best of both worlds."

