Lightning Prospect Meneghin Named WHL Goaltender of the Month for January

February 5, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary, Alta.- Medicine Hat Tigers netminder Harrison Meneghin has been named WHL Goaltender of the Month for January, the Western Hockey League announced Tuesday.

The Tampa Bay Lightning prospect went undefeated in January with a 7-0-0-0 record, a 1.55 goals-against average, a .930 save percentage and one shutout.

Meneghin has allowed two goals or less in six of seven games and was named a star of the night on three occasions. The 6-foot-4, 174-pound netminder turned in two of his biggest wins of the season in back-to-back contests against the powerhouse Calgary Hitmen to maintain Medicine Hat's grip on first place in the conference. Meneghin pitched a 20-save shutout against Calgary on January 17 before making 14 regulation saves and four shootout stops the following night in a 3-2 extra-time victory. The South Surrey, B.C. product was a key part of Medicine Hat's impressive 5-0-0-1 U.S. Division road trip and posted 27 saves in crucial wins over the top two teams in the WHL standings, the Everett Silvertips and Spokane Chiefs.

His dominant play helped him earn back-to-back WHL Goaltender of the Week awards.

Meneghin is 14-8-0-1 this season with a 2.49 goals-against average, a .903 save percentage and two shutouts. He leads all WHL netminders in goals-against average and is tied for second in clean sheets.

The 20-year-old was originally listed by Lethbridge in 2021 and played parts of four seasons with the Hurricanes before being acquired by Medicine Hat early on in 2024-25.

Meneghin is 60-40-7-3 in his WHL career with a 2.67 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage and six shutouts. He was nominated for the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as WHL Goaltender of the Year in 2024 and was also named a Central Division First-Team All-Star.

The Tampa Bay Lightning selected Meneghin in the seventh round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Medicine Hat (33-15-2-1) puts its 12-0-0-1 point streak on the line as the team returns home to host the Swift Current Broncos (25-20-1-1) on Friday, February 7 at 7:00 p.m. MST.

2024-25 WHL Goaltender of the Month

September/October: Jesse Sanche, Everett Silvertips

November: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)

December: Raiden LeGall, Everett Silvertips

