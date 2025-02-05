Rebels announce CHL Jersey Design Contest winner

RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels will be wearing jerseys designed by the winner of the CHL Jersey Design Contest, presented by Real Canadian Superstore, when they take on the Moose Jaw Warriors this Friday, February 7 at the Peavey Mart Centrium starting at 7 p.m.

This year's winning designer is 8-year-old Beckett Brown of Red Deer. Beckett's design has cleverly brought together the club's original black/silver/white colours worn from 1992-93 through 1996-97 with the classic cow skull logo the Rebels have worn since 1997. The original Rebels skate blade logo is also featured on the shoulder of this one-night only jersey.

The jerseys will be available for purchase through a silent auction starting when doors open Friday night at 6 p.m. Bids will close at the end of the second intermission. Bidding for each jersey starts at $200 with a minimum bid increment of $20. Winners can pick up their jerseys at the Rebels office next week once they've been washed and signed.

Proceeds from the auction will be donated to President's Choice Children's Charity in the fight against childhood hunger. To date, the CHL Jersey Design Contest has raised over $600,000 to help the charity on their mission to help feed one million kids annually.

Tickets for Friday's game can be purchased through Tickets Alberta and reddeerrebels.com.

