Wenatchee Bounces Back Big, Flies Past Moose Jaw Tuesday 8-2

February 5, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild forward Tye Spencer (right) lines up for a faceoff next to Moose Jaw's Riley Thorpe

MOOSE JAW, Saskatchewan - As the Wild began a brand-new week of Western Hockey League competition and continued a six-game road trip over just nine days, Tuesday's game at the Moose Jaw Warriors seemed as good a chance as any to bounce back and hit the reset button in the race for the Western Conference's eighth and final playoff spot. Luka Shcherbyna and Shaun Rios seemed content to take on much of that task themselves.

Both linemates registered hat tricks and four-point performances as Wenatchee flew past the Warriors 8-2 at Moose Jaw Events Centre. It was the first time since February 26, 2023 that multiple Wild or ICE players had registered hat tricks in the same game, and Rios's three goals put him within reach of the team lead.

The first goal actually needed a second look - with 7:15 to play in the first period, Tye Spencer fed a pass into the slot for Shcherbyna, who hammered it just under the crossbar on a one-timer. However, the goal judge and the official stationed on the goal line did not spot it, and only a video review 32 seconds later during a media timeout confirmed the go-ahead tally.

The Wild quickly tripled the lead in the opening seconds of the second period - Rios's shot off the draw just 45 seconds out of the dressing room gave the visitors a 2-0 lead, and Spencer a second assist. At 1:18 of the period, Dawson Seitz threw a shot down the slot and past Matthew Hutchison for a power play goal and a 3-0 Wenatchee margin.

A takeaway at the blue line allowed Ethan Hughes to jog the puck in and zip a shot past Brendan Gee at 4:54 of the second to break up the shutout, but Rios got the goal back on a takeaway from Josh Banini at the 8:34 mark - Banini's clearing attempt up the wall found Rios, who threw it into the vacated net before Banini was able to return. With 1:17 left in the period, Nolan Paquette walked the puck down to the cage and tossed a backhand chance past Gee, sending the teams to the dressing room with the Wild up 4-2.

Shcherbyna and Rios took care of things in the third - at 5:33, Shcherbyna churned the puck down the left wing and sneaked home a chance to build the lead back to three goals. Rios and Shcherbyna registered their hat tricks just two minutes apart, with Rios slinging a shot from the right point at 9:08 of the third and Shcherbyna tapping in a backdoor one-timer at 11:08. The second-year Wild forward rushed the puck up the right wing and skipped one last chance past Banini to finish the scoring with 2:19 to play.

"It starts with the forecheck for us," said associate head coach Chris Clark. "I thought we got our feet moving - all four lines got their feet moving tonight. We did a good job taking care of the puck, especially through the neutral zone. The guys buried their chances - the goalies in this league are elite. You rarely get them on the first shot - you've got to try to generate second and third opportunities, and to do that, you've got to get around the paint and I think our guys did a great job of that."

Shcherbyna registered his first WHL hat trick with a four-goal performance, while Rios tacked on an assist to his three-goal night, notching his second hat trick of the season and fourth four-point game in 2024-25. Gee made 18 saves to earn his sixth win of the season, and the Wild finished 1-for-3 on the power play while erasing all three Moose Jaw chances. Ethan Hughes had the only multi-point game for the Warriors, as they slipped to 11-32-4-2 with the loss. The Wild climbed to 18-26-3-1 with Tuesday's victory.

Wenatchee's road trip continues Wednesday, as the Brandon Wheat Kings welcome the Wild. The opening puck drop at Westoba Place is set for 5 p.m. Pacific time, with live coverage on Newsradio 560 KPQ and WHL Live. The Wild return home to face the Portland Winterhawks for their "Hockey Is My Valentine" promotion on February 14, presented by Carl's Jr., with ticket specials for singles and couples available through the Wild front office.

