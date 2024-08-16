Wichita Walks-off Arkansas in Eleven Innings After Shuffield's Game-Winning Single

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge came from behind in 11 innings for a 3-2 win over the Arkansas Travelers at Riverfront Stadium. The Wind Surge tie the series after the victory heading into the final two matchups against Arkansas on the season.

Marco Raya worked out of a bases-loaded jam with a pair of strikeouts and an infield putout from Noah Cardenas to Aaron Sabato in the top of the fourth to keep the game scoreless. To award his starter's efforts, Carson McCusker took the team home run lead, now at #11 on the year, with a line drive home run to left field in the home half of that same frame to give Wichita a 1-0 lead.

Jake Rucker singled home Ricardo Olivar in the last of the sixth to push the Wind Surge ahead 2-0, improving his RBI number to 55.

Hogan Windish would single the first run around for the Travelers off of the glove of the shortstop Ben Ross and into shallow center in the top of the eighth. Travis Adams would retire the next three batters on a pair of strikeouts and a lineout to maintain the one-run lead for Wichita.

In the top of the ninth, Harry Ford found the second run-scoring single for Arkansas by grounding one off the second base bag, scoring Kaden Polcovich from second to equalize a 2-2 score.

Dalton Shuffield sent everyone home happy in the bottom of the eleventh on Bluey and Bingo Night with a walk-off bloop single to center field. The win is the fifth of the year for the Wind Surge in walk-off fashion at Riverfront Stadium.

John Stankiewicz threw a one-hit top of the eleventh inning on the way to his second win of the season, now standing at 2-4.

