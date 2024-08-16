Verlander Aces Rehab Test, Hooks Rout Nats

August 16, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, AR - The Hooks marked Justin Verlander's rehab start with their biggest win of the year, a 16-5 triumph over Northwest Arkansas before 4,832 fans Thursday night at Arvest Ballpark.

Backed by four strong innings from Verlander, Corpus Christi notched a season-high 16 runs on 15 hits, with seven going for extra bases as the club snapped a four-game skid.

Verlander, working his way back from neck stiffness, responded to the Natural's two-run first by retiring 10 of the final 11 men he faced, punctuating the performance with three strikeouts in a perfect fourth.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner and two-time World Series champ fanned five on the night without issuing a walk, throwing 41 of 57 pitches for strikes. Among the four hits allowed by Verlander, two were of the infield variety.

Tommy Sacco Jr. and Logan Cerny were both a triple shy of the cycle as the pair led the Hooks with three hits apiece. Sacco's two-run home run, his 10th long ball of the year, capped a seven-run second. Cerny's first Double-A homer, a 390-foot clout that cleared the left-field bullpen, began a seven-run seventh.

Thanks to two doubles, Zach Cole matched Sacco with a three-RBI day. Luis Baez, playing in his second Double-A game, went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, a walk, stolen base and sac fly.

Rolando Espinosa scored twice and drove in two runs from the lead-off position. Collin Price and Ryan Wrobleski teamed to go 3-for-6 with four runs and two RBIs from the eight and nine holes.

James Hicks, pitching two hours from his hometown of Conway, Arkansas, stranded five over three innings of work, closing out his day in relief of Verlander with five consecutive outs.

Lefty Brody Rodning set down six of seven Naturals to salt the triumph, striking out the side in a perfect ninth.

