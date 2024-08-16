Luis Mieses Mashes Walk-off Two-Run Homer, Frisco Downs Springfield 7-5

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Springfield Cardinals 7-5 on Friday evening from Riders Field.

Frisco (24-19, 68-44) jumped ahead in the home half of the second inning against Springfield (26-17, 63-49) starter Alex Cornwell. Tucker Mitchell doubled home Cooper Johnson and Alex De Goti, using his first career Double-A extra base hit to give the Riders a 2-0 lead.

Mitch Bratt turned in two scoreless frames before running into trouble in the top of the third. Springfield erupted for four runs against the lefty, chasing him from the game with two outs in the inning. He finished after 2.2 innings, surrendering four runs on seven hits and a walk with four punchouts.

The Riders answered with a run in the bottom of the third where Luis Mieses belted a solo homer to cut the deficit to 4-3.

Daniel Mateo evened the score with a 382-foot homer to left, marking his second game-tying shot in as many days.

Bryan Chi entered in the third inning, spinning 3.1 innings of two-hit, scoreless baseball with four strikeouts.

Tied at 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Abimelec Ortiz unloaded on a 421-foot homer to center that gave Frisco a 5-4 lead.

Jackson Kelley held the Springfield offense at bay with 2.0 scoreless and hitless frames in which he fanned four batters. Andy Rodriguez (3-2) tossed in the ninth inning and had Springfield down to their final strike before Chandler Redmond singled in Bryan Torres, evening the score at 5-5.

Down to their final out in the ninth, Ortiz worked a walk to bring Mieses to the plate to face Leonardo Taveras. The lefty blasted a two-run walkoff homer, snapping the Riders four game skid.

Offensively, the Riders matched their season high with four long balls. Frisco was held to just eight hits as Ortiz and Mieses, who combined for three homers, collected two-hit nights.

The RoughRiders continue a six-game set against the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals) at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, August 16th. The Riders will turn to RHP Winston Santos (3-2, 5.33) against LHP Quinn Matthews (1-1, 3.11) for the Cardinals.

