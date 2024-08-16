Cards Battle to the Final Out But Fall to Riders

August 16, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







FRISCO, TX - Luis Mieses hit a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the 9th inning to break a 5-5 tie as the Cardinals suffered their first loss of the week with a 7-5 setback against the Frisco RoughRiders on Friday night at Riders Field. The defeat was the Cardinals' 5th walk-off loss of the season.

Decisions:

W: Andy Rodriguez (3-2)

L: Leonardo Taveras (1-4)

Notables:

The Cardinals registered double-digit hits for the 6th straight game. Springfield has 80 total hits during that time.

Five different Cardinals notched multi-hit games.

With the Cardinals down to their final strike in the top of the 9th inning, Chandler Redmond delivered an RBI single to score Bryan Torres from 2nd base tying the game at 5-5.

Bryan Torres went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to six during which he is 15-for-27.

Chris Rotondo went 2-for-4 and has two hits in each of the first four games of the series.

The RoughRiders hit 4 homers on the night.

On Deck:

Saturday, August 17: SPR LHP Quinn Mathews (1-1, 3.31 ERA) vs FRI RHP Winston Santos (3-2, 5.33 ERA)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.