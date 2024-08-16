Drillers Earn Another Walk-off Win

TULSA, OK - One night after being shut out, the Tulsa Drillers responded in a big way on Friday night at ONEOK Field. For most of the night, Tulsa trailed the Midland RockHounds by four runs, and a comeback appeared doubtful, but a comeback began with a two-run seventh inning that cut the deficit in half.

Tulsa still trailed by two runs entering the bottom of the ninth when a Damon Keith leadoff homer and a bases-loaded walk tied the game.

With one out and the bases still loaded, Griffin Lockwood-Powell hit a shallow fly ball to left fielder Junior Perez. After making the catch, Perez appeared to jog off as if he thought it was the final out of the inning. That mental mistake insured that Jose Ramos was able tag and score from third base to give the Drillers a 5-4 walk-off win.

The win was the Drillers third walk-off victory of the series with five of their last seven games being decided by one run. They are 4-1 in those five games.

The victory also evened the season series between the two teams at five wins each and improved the Drillers second-half record to .500 at 21-21.

The RockHounds took advantage of Tulsa's mistakes to gain a quick, first-inning lead in Friday's matchup. Denzel Clarke began the game with a single, and he stole second base to reach scoring position. A throwing error on a pick-off attempt from Jerming Rosario advanced Clarke to third base, where he eventually scored on a passed ball.

Pitching controlled the game for the next three innings as starters Chen Zhuang and Rosario combined for 13 strikeouts.

Midland struck for three more runs in the fifth inning. With one out, the RockHounds used consecutive doubles to score their second run. Perez scored the third run by beating a throw home on a ground ball to second baseman Jose Izarra. A bases-loaded walk plated the third run to give Midland a 4-0 lead.

Tulsa's offense could muster littler against Midland starting pitcher Zhuang, who was pitching in just his third Double-A game. The Taiwan native held Tulsa to only two hits in six innings with nine strikeouts.

It wasn't until the RockHounds turned to David Leal from the bullpen that the Drillers broke their 15-inning scoreless streak. In the seventh inning, Brendon Davis earned a one-out double, and Ramos followed with a solo homer to make the score 4-2.

Keith delivered his 11th home run to begin the ninth and make the score 4-3. With no outs, the Drillers managed to work the bases loaded on two walks and a hit. After the first out was recorded on a fly ball, Donovan Casey pinch hit and worked a walk to force in the tying run. Lockwood-Powell delivered the game-winning sacrifice fly when Perez failed to throw the ball in after making the catch for what was only the second out of the inning.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Antonio Knowles was credited with the win after working a scoreless top of the ninth inning. The victory improved his record to 3-4.

*It was the tenth walk-off win of the season for the Drillers. Four of their last five wins at ONEOK Field have come in walk-off fashion.

*The run in the first inning was Tulsa's 75th allowed in the opening frame this season. The Drillers starting pitchers lead Double-A for the most runs allowed in the first inning.

*The home run by Ramos was his 13th of the season and his first since July 28.

*Ronan Kopp worked another scoreless inning to extend his scoreless streak to seven games and 10.2 innings.

*The newest addition to Tulsa's roster, Jorge Benitez, tossed a scoreless, relief inning in his first appearance at ONEOK Field.

*Los Angeles Dodgers veteran reliever Blake Treinen will make a rehab appearance for the Drillers on Saturday night. In 34 games for the Dodgers this season, Treinen is 5-3 with a 2.67 ERA. He finished sixth in the voting for the 2018 American League Cy Young Award.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will be back in action as the Tulsa Raft Racers on Saturday night with another meeting with the RockHounds. Starting time at ONEOK Field is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

Midland - LHP James Gonzalez (5-4, 3.52 ERA)

Tulsa - RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (7-6, 4.96 ERA)

