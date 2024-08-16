Missions Outlast Amarillo in Ten

August 16, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Amarillo came back in the ninth, only to fall in the tenth inning 3-2 to San Antonio. Yu-Min Lin struck out seven and allowed just two runs across 5.2 innings. A.J. Vukovich had the Soddies only multi-hit game for Amarillo.

Sam Whiting made his first home start in his Double-A career against Amarillo and started the game with a 1-2-3 inning. Yu-Min Lin made the start for Amarillo coming off of his best of the season. He struck out the first batter before allowing a double to Ripken Reyes. Reyes was promptly thrown out by Lyle Lin trying to steal third. No runs were scored.

Matt Beaty ended a stretch of 11 hitless innings from San Antonio pitching with a single to left-center field, but after a flyout, a double play ended the frame. Back-to-back one-out doubles scored the first run of the game for the Missions. With two outs, a line drive up the middle plated another.

Down 2-0 in the third, the Soddies would go down in order. Another one-out double was stranded by Lin, picking up his second and third strikeouts. Neyfy Castillo doubled to start the fourth inning. After Caleb Robertsw popped out, Tim Tawa singled to left to put runners at the corners. Matt Beaty grounded out to short but beat out the double-play throw to score the run. Lin bounced back with a 1-2-3 inning.

Andy Weber started the inning with a line drive over the shortstops head for a knock. After a Lin flyout, Kristian Robinson singled to right field to put two on with one out. Jean Walters grounded into a fielder's choice to put runners at the corners, but Castillo struck out to end the inning. Lin gave up a single and a walk but struck out two in a scoreless fifth inning.

Miguel Cienfuegos took over on the mound and gave up an infield hit to Roberts. Tawa lined out to right field and Beaty grounded into a fielders choice. A.J. Vukovich doubled down the left field line but Beaty was held at third. Weber popped out to extinguish the threat. After a groundout, Lin walked a batter that his counterpart would catch stealing for the second out. Another walk chased Lin from the game for Taylor Rashi. Rashi walked the next batter but then struck out the next for the final out.

Amarillo went down in order in the seventh. Rashi pitched a scoreless frame while striking out a pair.

Another 1-2-3 Amarillo inning in the eighth put them on the brink. Zach Barnes came in for Rashi and struck out the first batter. A walk followed by two singles loaded the bases with one out. He picked up two huge strikeouts to keep the score 2-1.

Down to their final three outs, Beaty got hit by a pitch and Vukovich singled to put two on. Weber laid down a sacrifice bunt. Lyle Lin singled to left field to tie the game but Vukovich was thrown out at the plate. Lin moved to second base on the throw but Kristian Robinson struck out to end the inning. Chris Rodirguez gave up back to back singles followed by a walk to load the bases with nobody out. He then stranded the winning run by getting a forceout at the plate, a line out, and a strikeout to evade the walk off in the ninth.

Jean Walters bunted Robinson over to third. Robinson was thrown out at the plate on a weakly hit ground ball to short by Castillo. Castillo tried to advance to second on a ball in the dirt but was thrown out to end the frame. Jhosmer Alvarez came in to pitch the tenth inning with San Antonio needing just one run. A bunt put the runner at third. Tawa made a diving play at third base and threw a strike to first to keep the game going, but the very next pitch was a line drive that landed on the chalk down the first base line to walk it off.

Amarillo will be back in action on Saturday night at 7:05 P.M. in San Antonio with the series tied 2-2.

Notes

The Super Yu-Min: Yu-Min Lin punched out seven batters across 5.2 innings of two run baseball on Friday night. He scattered seven hits and walked three. The D-backs 7th-rated prospect has excelled of late, with great numbers across his last six starts. He has given up nine runs over 33.1 innings, good for a 2.43 ERA. He also threw a season high 101 pitches.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.