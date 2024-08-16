Naturals Game Suspended Against Hooks on Friday, August 16th

August 16, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals game against the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros) was suspended tonight - Friday, August 16th - due to heavy rain and wet grounds with the game tied 1-1 in the top of the ninth inning. The Hooks were at the plate with two outs and a runner at first and second base when the game was officially suspended.

Tonight's game will resume at 5:05 p.m. tomorrow - Saturday, August 17th - in the top of the ninth inning with the game tied at 1-1 with two out and two on for the Hooks. The regularly scheduled game on Saturday will still be a 9-inning game that will begin approximately 45 minutes following the suspended game. Gates will open to the public at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The Faith and Family Night concert by Ryan Stevenson will take place between games.

All tickets from Friday, August 16th are eligible, per the Naturals' official weather policy, to be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket of equal value, based on availability, to any regular season home game in 2024 through the end of August. Tickets for Saturday are now good for both the suspended game and the regularly scheduled game.

All ticket exchanges need to be done in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office during normal operating hours. The Box Office opens at 12 p.m. on gamedays and stays open throughout the game while on non-gamedays it is open from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.