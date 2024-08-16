Travs Outlasted by Wind Surge in 11

Wichita, KS - The Arkansas Travelers came back from two runs down to force extra innings but dropped an 11-inning contest to the Wichita Wind Surge, 3-2. Dalton Shuffield had the game-ending hit in the bottom of the 11th for the Wind Surge. The Travs posted single runs in the eighth and ninth but were unable to score in either extra frame. Arkansas outhit Wichita seven to five but struck out 15 times in the contest. Cole Young and Kaden Polcovich both had two hits.

Moments That Mattered

* The Travs got on the board in the eighth thanks to an RBI single by Hogan Windish and had runners at second and third with no one out but failed to add any more runs.

* Down to their final strike in the ninth, Harry Ford hit a ground ball single off the second base bag to score the tying run.

Notable Travs Performances

* C Harry Ford: 1-4, BB, run, RBI

* SS Cole Young: 2-5, 2B

* LHP Brandyn Garcia: 3 IP, 3 BB, K

News and Notes

* Cole Young extended his hitting streak to 11, a new season high with his third consecutive multi-hit game and 28th overall.

* Arkansas is now 7-6 in extra inning contests.

Up Next

The series continues on Saturday night with LHP Reid VanScoter (4-7, 3.74) making the start against LHP Jaylin Nowlin (5-5, 4.24). First pitch is set for 6:05. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

