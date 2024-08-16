Rain Suspends Hooks & Naturals

August 16, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - A heavy rain shower suspended play between the Hooks and Naturals in the ninth inning Friday night at Arvest Ballpark.

The contest, tied at 1, will resume Saturday evening at 5:05 ahead of the regularly scheduled nine-inning ballgame.

For the second time in as many starts, Jose Fleury authored five shutout innings. The Naturals managed only two hits with another runner reaching base via an error. Fleury struck out six and did not issue a walk, throwing 44 of 57 pitches for strikes.

For the 2nd time in as many outings, Jose Fleury pitches 5.0 scoreless innings.

Tonight, Fleury strikeouts out 6 while allowing 2 hits. pic.twitter.com/j9zSLeZQwv - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) August 17, 2024

Rolando Espinosa snapped a scoreless stalemate by leading off the sixth with a 415-foot home run to left-center, his seventh round-tripper of the season.

Northwest Arkansas countered in the eighth with a two-out homer from Gavin Cross that leveled the game.

When play begins on Saturday, the Hooks will have runners at first and second with Jeremy Arocho at the plate in the home ninth.

Home run No. 7 for Rolando Espinosa!

Exit velo: 105 MPH

Estimated distance: 415 feet pic.twitter.com/U4T4eOTgxs - Corpus Christi Hooks (@cchooks) August 17, 2024

