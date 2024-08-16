Springfield Takes Down Frisco in 10 Inning Thriller, 10-8

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were defeated by the Springfield Cardinals 10-8 on Thursday evening from Riders Field.

Frisco (23-19, 67-44) found the run column in the bottom of the first inning against Springfield (26-16, 63-48) starter Max Rajcic when Abimelec Ortiz singled to drive in Maximo Acosta. A single by Aaron Zavala with a throwing error attached allowed Ortiz to score, giving the Riders an early 2-0 lead.

Kumar Rocker, making his fourth start for Frisco, surrendered his first run after Nathan Church led off the fourth inning with a double and later scored on a groundout to cut the Riders advantage to 2-1.

Rocker, the Rangers No. 2 prospect, finished after 4.0 innings where he allowed just the one run on one hit and a walk with five punchouts.

The RoughRiders added a run in the home half of the fourth inning where Acosta doubled home Keyber Rodriguez to bring the game to a 3-1 score.

Springfield came back within a run in the top of the sixth inning against Damian Mendoza. Church belted his second double of the game and came around to score on an RBI single by R.J. Yeager.

In the visiting half of the seventh, Springfield erupted against Ricky DeVito as they manufactured five runs to take a 7-3 lead. Larson Kindreich inherited the bases loaded, allowing each to score.

Frisco responded with a dramatic four-run bottom of the seventh, Rodriguez drove in Ortiz with a single before a three-run homer from Daniel Mateo evened the game at 7-7.

Springfield took the lead in the top of the eighth inning, using a leadoff double by Rotondo and a sacrifice fly from Church to earn an 8-7 advantage.

Trailing by a run in the bottom of the ninth, Zavala launched a solo homer to right field to send the game to extras.

Florencio Serrano (0-3) sat down the first batter he faced in the 10th before allowing an RBI single to Bryan Torres. Torres later scored on an infield single from Jimmy Crooks to give Springfield a 10-8 lead. He finished after 2.0 innings where he surrendered two runs (one earned) on three hits while fanning two.

Needing two runs to push the game to the 11th frame, Jack Ralston (5-1) held the Riders scoreless in the tenth to earn the win.

Offensively, Frisco collected 14 hits with Acosta leading the way with three hits. Ortiz, Zavala, Rodriguez, Mateo and Luis Mieses each recorded two hits.

The RoughRiders continue a six-game set against the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals) at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, August 16th. The Riders will turn to RHP Mitch Bratt (1-1, 3.27) against RHP Max Rajcic (5-2, 5.79) for the Cardinals.

