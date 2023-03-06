Wichita Signs Forward Dillon Boucher

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward Dillon Boucher.

Boucher, 25, comes to Wichita after playing the last five seasons with Dalhousie University (USport). A native of Halifax, Nova Scotia, the 6-foot, 199-pound forward finished his collegiate career with 43 points (16g, 27a) in 99 career games for the Tigers.

Prior to heading to school, he played three seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for Cape Breton and Charlottetown. Boucher tallied 37 points (17g, 20a) in 160 career games. He finished his junior career with the Maritime Junior Hockey League's Miramichi Timberwolves, recording 47 points (24g, 23a) in 42 games.

Wichita heads on the road for the next four games, starting on Thursday night in the Black Hills against Rapid City.

