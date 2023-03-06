Stingrays Weekly Report: March 6, 2023

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays enter the week tied for second in the South Division with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and are three points behind the Jacksonville Icemen for first. South Carolina has a three-game set this week on the road in Estero, FL against the team only one point behind them, the Florida Everblades.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 32-17-4-1

LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0

FRIDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 10, ATLANTA GLADIATORS 1

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

The Stingrays opened the scoring with six unanswered goals through the end of the first period led by two goals from Josh Wilkins. Lawton Courtnall, Tarek Baker, and Andrew Cherniwchan all netted one of their own through the first 20 minutes of action. Atlanta kicked off the second period with a tally that was met by a deflected goal from Anthony Del Gaizo. Florek netted his second goal of the game in the third period, surrounded by a pair from Courtnall who recorded his first career hat trick.

SATURDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 6, ATLANTA GLADIATORS 1

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

South Carolina picked up where they left off, netting their first goal 30 seconds into the contest from Connor Moore. Alex Fortin doubled the lead five minutes later before Atlanta answered before the end of the first period. The Stingrays closed out the scoring with four unanswered goals from Lawton Courtnall, Bear Hughes, Evan Wardley, and Andrew Cherniwchan in a 6-1 defeat of the Gladiators.

SUNDAY: ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS 7, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 2

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Orlando took a 2-0 lead before Alex Fortin found the back of the net for his 14th goal of the year. The Solar Bears netted three consecutive goals before Josh Wilkins' team-leading 12th power play tally of the season. Orlando concluded the scoring with a pair of goals for the 7-2 win.

THIS WEEK

Wednesday, March 8: at Florida Everblades, 7:30 p.m. (Hertz Arena)

Friday, March 10: at Florida Everblades, 7:30 p.m. (Hertz Arena)

Saturday, March 11: at Florida Everblades, 7:00 p.m. (Hertz Arena)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 19 - Bear Hughes

Assists: 30 - Bear Hughes, Josh Wilkins

Points: 49 - Bear Hughes

Plus/Minus: Plus-16 - Connor Moore

Penalty Minutes: 94 - Evan Wardley

Shots On Goal: 147 - Justin Florek

Wins: 17 - Clay Stevenson

Goals Against Average: 2.52 - Clay Stevenson

Save Percentage: 0.916 - Clay Stevenson

PLAYOFF TESTED

With only 18 games remaining this season, South Carolina has one of the toughest final stretches in the ECHL. 16 of the Stingrays' final 18 games take place against teams with winning records who are currently in playoff position in their respective divisions. South Carolina has three matchups with the top-ranked Jacksonville Icemen, three with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, five with the Florida Everblades, two against the Maine Mariners of the North Division, and one against the Cincinnati Cyclones, Fort Wayne Komets, and Toledo Walleye of the Central Division. Every game from here until April 15th will be a playoff atmosphere and the Stingrays need to meet the challenge.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

South Carolina has had a consistent back-and-forth schedule since the late parts of January. Beginning January 25th, the Stingrays hit the road for a season-long seven-game road trip and spent 10 of 11 games away from the North Charleston Coliseum. After returning home on February 18th, South Carolina concluded their season-long eight-game homestand on Sunday. The Stingrays hit the road again for five consecutive games against the Florida Everblades, Jacksonville Icemen, and Greenville Swamp Rabbits starting next week.

THE MOTOR

Forward Anthony Del Gaizo has been described as the motor that keeps the Stingrays moving, and it has been no different over the last four games. The rookie forward has done everything he can to help South Carolina be successful. Del Gaizo has played in the most games for the Stingrays this season, worked his way into being one of the team's top penalty killers, and has found himself on the power play recently. He has been rewarded for his efforts, recording eight points in the last four games on two goals and six assists.

