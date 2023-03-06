Thunder Weekly, March 6, 2023

WICHITA, Kan. - The Thunder returned home this past weekend to host Utah. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction and Remodeling.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Tuesday, February 28

Wichita at Kansas City, 4-1 L recap

Friday, March 3

Utah at Wichita, 5-4 L (OT) recap

Sunday, March 5

Utah at Wichita, 5-2 L recap

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Thursday, March 9

Wichita at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday, March 10

Wichita at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Wichita at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.

WICHITA

HOME: 19-8-4-0

AWAY: 7-17-1-0

OVERALL: 26-25-5-0

Last 10: 1-8-1-0

Streak: 0-6-1-0

Rank: 4th, Mountain Division, 57 points, .509 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Michal Stinil, 25

Assists: Michal Stinil, 36

Points: Michal Stinil, 61

+/-: Brayden Watts, +11

PIM: Mark Liwiski, 151

IDES OF MARCH - Wichita began the month of March this past week after closing February with a loss in Kansas City. The Thunder hosted Utah on Friday and Sunday, losing both contests to the Grizzlies. Wichita only plays one more home game in March, which is during a home-and-home series against Kansas City on March 18.

BIG MAC - Cole MacDonald equaled his career-high with his sixth goal of the season on Sunday. He is tied for seventh in scoring by a blueliner with 35 points. The fourth-year defenseman out of Wetaskiwin, Alberta is third in power play assists by a defenseman (19) and third in power play points by a defenseman (23).

GOOD AS GOULD - Gavin Gould tallied three points over the weekend. He registered two assists on Friday and then added his first in a Thunder uniform on Sunday afternoon. He was acquired in a trade on February 20. The North Vancouver, British Columbia native has 19 points (2g, 17a) in 36 games between Wichita, Allen and South Carolina.

CAREER-HIGHS - Jay Dickman tallied his 20th goal of the year on Friday. He has 20 goals in back-to-back seasons. Dickman needs eight points to reach his career-high from last year.

BACK-TO-BACK - Cam Hough recorded his second goal of the season on Friday and added an assist on Sunday. The second-year forward has three points in 10 games since coming to Wichita.

SHOOTING GALLERY - Justin Kapelmaster made 53 saves on Friday, which is a season-high for a Thunder netminder and tied for the most saves in the league this season. He has seen 50 shots in two of his three starts since coming to Wichita.

THUNDERBOLTS...Quinn Preston is tied for eighth among rookies with 19 goals and sixth in rookie scoring with 46 points...Peter Bates has assists in two of his last three outings...Mark Liwiski is third in the league in penalty minutes (151)...Wichita is 18-3-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 11-6-5 in one-goal games...Wichita is 21-20-5 when being outshot by its opponent...

