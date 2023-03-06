Thunder Fall Short to Icemen, 5-2

JACKSONVILLE - The Adirondack Thunder fell to the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday night inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, 5-2.

In the second period, Ara Nazarian put Jacksonville up 1-0 just nine seconds into the frame. Nazarian cut to the front of the net and flipped the puck past goaltender Leif Hertz for his 16th of the year.

Adirondack responded one minute later as Ryan Smith fired in his tenth of the season at 1:09. Patrick Grasso forced a turnover and set up Smith at the side of the crease. Assists were credited to Grasso and Shane Harper and the game was tied 1-1.

Nazarian put the Icemen back on top with a shorthanded goal at 18:41 of the second and the Thunder trailed 2-1 after 40 minutes.

Jacksonville added three goals in the third period as Nazarian completed the hat trick. Brett Ouderkirk added a goal after a great move by Wayne Letourneau, but it wasn't enough in the loss. Leif Hertz stopped 17 of 21 in his professional debut.

