K-Wings Receive Goaltender Cajan from AHL Monsters

March 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Cleveland Monsters have reassigned goaltender Pavel Cajan to the K-Wings.

Cajan, 20, owns a 2.26 goals-against average (GAA), a .939 save percentage (S%) and a 5-2-0-0 record in seven games played for the K-Wings this season.

In 19 games with the Monsters, the Pribram, CZE native owns a 7-8-2-0 record with a 3.55 GAA and .873 S%. Cajan also helped lead the Kitchener Rangers to the OHL playoffs last season, finishing with a 3.61 GAA, a .901 save percentage and a 21-18-4 record.

The K-Wings get set for a matchup Friday versus the Toledo Walleye (35-15-4-2) at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center. It's also a $3 Friday! Enjoy $3 beers, sodas and hot dogs for just three bucks.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.