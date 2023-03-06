K-Wings Receive Goaltender Cajan from AHL Monsters
March 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Cleveland Monsters have reassigned goaltender Pavel Cajan to the K-Wings.
Cajan, 20, owns a 2.26 goals-against average (GAA), a .939 save percentage (S%) and a 5-2-0-0 record in seven games played for the K-Wings this season.
In 19 games with the Monsters, the Pribram, CZE native owns a 7-8-2-0 record with a 3.55 GAA and .873 S%. Cajan also helped lead the Kitchener Rangers to the OHL playoffs last season, finishing with a 3.61 GAA, a .901 save percentage and a 21-18-4 record.
The K-Wings get set for a matchup Friday versus the Toledo Walleye (35-15-4-2) at 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center. It's also a $3 Friday! Enjoy $3 beers, sodas and hot dogs for just three bucks.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 6, 2023
- K-Wings Receive Goaltender Cajan from AHL Monsters - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wichita Signs Forward Dillon Boucher - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - March 6 - ECHL
- Thunder Weekly, March 6, 2023 - Wichita Thunder
- Solar Bears Sign Forwards Nathan Burke and Eric Esposito - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Sign RPI Captain Kyle Hallbauer - Adirondack Thunder
- Komets Win Back-To-Back Games at Home - Fort Wayne Komets
- Americans Weekly - Allen Americans
- Thunder Fall Short to Icemen, 5-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Lions Come from Behind to Win 6-4 - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Grizzlies Weekly: Big 3 Game Homestand this Weekend - Utah Grizzlies
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Strikes Oil at Home, Plays Two this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 20 - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Weekly Report: March 6, 2023 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kalamazoo Wings Stories
- K-Wings Receive Goaltender Cajan from AHL Monsters
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Strikes Oil at Home, Plays Two this Week
- K-Wings Strong Finish Snatches Rubber Match from Oilers
- K-Wings Let Dogs Out in 1st, Beat Oilers Saturday
- K-Wings Fire Away, But Fall to Oilers Friday