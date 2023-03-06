Komets Win Back-To-Back Games at Home

Fort Wayne, IN - After dropping five straight, the Komets bounced back with back-to-back wins last weekend at home over Wheeling and Iowa. With 18 games remaining in the regular season, the Komets are in fourth place in the Central Division, nine points up on fifth place Wheeling and 12 points back of third place Indy. Kids' seat-free night is this Friday as the Komets host the Wheeling Nailers at 8:00 p.m. at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Last Week's Results:

Wed. 3/1 vs Toledo FW 3 - TOL 5 L

Sat. 3/4 vs Wheeling FW 4 - WHL 3 W

Sun. 3/5 vs Iowa FW 5 - IW 2 W

About last week - The Toledo Walleye came for a visit on Wednesday night and dropped the Komets 5-3. Toledo's Drew Worrad netted the game's first two goals, with Charli Curti scoring another to make the score 3-0 after one period. Komet defenseman Joe Masonius got the Komets rolling with his third goal of the season at 8:07 of the second period. A Sam Dove-McFalls tally, coupled with a score from Adam Brubacher, knotted the contest at three moving into the third period. In the final frame, former Komet Brandon Hawkins scored to regain the lead for the Walleye. Toledo added an empty net goal at 19:44 to end the scoring. Goaltender Ryan Fanti took the loss, making 35 saves. The Komets were outshot 41-38.

Saturday night, the Wheeling Nailers came for a tussle at the Coliseum and left with a 4-3 loss at the hands of the Komets. The Nailers went up 1-0 just 4:37 into the game, but Garrett Van Wyhe erased the early lead with his ninth goal of the season at 10:55. Sean Josling returned the lead to the Nailers at 12:40 with a power play goal only to have Blake Siebenaler bring the game back to even with a goal at 17:56. In the second period, Komet goaltender Ryan Fanti faced his second penalty shot of the season and stopped Wheeling's Peter Laviolette to keep the game tied 2-2. Wheeling did score the period's only goal at 6:56 to give them the lead heading into the third period. Matt Alvaro tied the game again just twenty-five seconds into the third period, with an assist from Dan Maggio. Alvaro and Maggio hooked up again, assisting on Van Wyhe's eventual game-winning goal at 16:08. Fanti got the win, making 24 saves.

The Komets hosted Iowa on Sunday and nabbed their fifth win over the Heartlanders this season. The Komets grabbed the early 1-0 lead when Oliver Cooper scored at 5:10, followed by a Shawn Boudrias strike at 5:46. Iowa's Zach White put one on the board for the visitors at 10:48 only to have it negated by Anthony Petuzzelli's goal at 13:22. In the second, Cooper scored the period's only goal to give the Komets a 4-1 lead after two periods. In the final frame, defenseman Jacob Graves got his first goal of the season, with assists from Cooper and Matt Alvaro to put the game out of reach. Iowa got a late tally from Ryan Wheeler to make the final 5-2. Corbin Kaczperski won in his Komet debut, stopping 22 shots from his former team.

Komet streaks-

Points: Matt Alvaro, 2 games (1g, 4a), Garrett Van Wyhe, 2 games (2g, 1a)

Assists: Matt Alvaro, 2 games

Home Points: Garett Van Wyhe (2g, 1a), Matt Alvaro, 2 games (1g, 4a)

Komet leaders--

Points: Tye Felhaber, 62 (13g, 48a)

Goals: Shawn Boudrias, 26

Assists: Tye Felhaber, 48

Power Play Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, Oliver Cooper 6

Short-Handed Goals: Stefano Giliati, Oliver Cooper, Anthony Petruzzelli, Adam Brubacher, Sam Dove-McFalls 1

Game Winning Goals: Shawn Boudrias, 5

Shots: Shawn Boudrias, 200

PIM: Joe Masonius, 102

Plus/Minus: Marcus McIvor +16

Home Points: Tye Felhaber 30 (6g, 24a)

Home Goals: Shawn Boudrias, 15

Home Assists: Tye Felhaber, 24

Road Points: Tye Felhaber 32 (8g, 24a)

Road Goals: Shawn Boudrias 11

Road Assists: Tye Felhaber, 24

Goaltenders

Appearances: 24, Ryan Fanti

Wins: 11, Rylan Parenteau

Saves: 661, Ryan Fanti

Goals against Avg: 3.20, Corbin Kaczperski, Rylan Parenteau

Save percentage: 0.895, Corbin Kaczperski, Rylan Parenteau

Special K's - The Komets scored two power-play goals on nine total opportunities. The team skated short-handed 14 times, allowing three goals.

Next week - The Komets host the Nailers on Friday. The team travels to Wheeling on Saturday, then returns home to take on the Indy Fuel on Sunday.

Icing the puck - The Komets have scored the second most goals in the Central Division (204). Shawn Boudrias has scored 15 goals at home. Boudrias also has six multi-goal games. In 71 seasons, the Komet franchise has scored 19,889 goals. Anthony Petruzzelli has 199 points as a Komet (97g, 102a). The Komets lead the league in attendance (7,745 fans per game). The team is 5-5-1 in front of home crowds of over 8,000 this season. The Komets snapped a five-game winless streak on Saturday. It was the longest such streak since October 2018. Goaltender Ryan Fanti has faced two penalty shots this season, stopping both. Corbin Kaczperski is the sixth goaltender to start for the Komets this season. The Komets are 21-0-1 when leading after two periods and 7-2-2 playing on Sundays.

Upcoming Promotions

KIDS SEAT FREE NIGHT - FRIDAY, MARCH 10- Kids under 12 receive one FREE Ticket (any location) with the purchase of a full-price paid adult ticket. Limit one FREE Under 12 ticket per full-price adult ticket purchased. An adult full-price ticket must be purchased to activate the offer. Purchase your tickets at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office to take advantage of this offer.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

Get Komet Tickets-Tickets are available for all Komet home games at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and Ticketmaster.com.

