Americans Weekly
March 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), swept a two-game series against the Rapid City Rush last week. The Americans are in third place in the Mountain Division. Allen travels to Idaho this week to open a two-game series against the Idaho Steelheads.
Last Week's Record: 2-0-0
Overall record: 28-25-1-0 (3rd in the Mountain Division)
Last Week's Results:
Saturday, March 4th
Score: Rapid City 2, at Allen 3 Final
Sunday, March 5th
Score: Rapid City 5 at Allen 7 Final
-- This Week --
Friday, March 10th vs. Idaho Steelheads
Time: 7:05 PM CST
Location: Boise, Idaho
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, March 11th vs. Idaho Steelheads
Time: 7:05 PM CST
Location: Boise, Idaho
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (36) Hank Crone (Leads the ECHL)
Assists - (45) Jack Combs
Points - (79) Hank Crone (Leads the ECHL)
Power Play Goals - (13) Colton Hargrove
Power Play Assists - (19) Liam Finlay
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Mikael Robidoux and four others
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Colton Hargrove and two others
Game Winning Goals - (7) Liam Finlay
First Goal - (5) Liam Finlay and Hank Crone
Insurance Goals - (7) Hank Crone
Penalty Minutes - (145) Mikael Robidoux
Plus/Minus - (+5) Chad Butcher
Shots on Goal - (187) Colton Hargrove
Save Percentage - (0.917) Chase Perry
Goalie Wins - (15) Luke Peressini
Goals-Against Average - (2.99) Chase Perry
Americans Notables:
Hank Crone leads the ECHL in scoring with 79 points.
Hank Crone's 79 points are the most ever by an Americans' rookie.
Hank Crone had his first-ever hat trick in Sunday's win over Rapid City.
Jack Combs reached 700 points with three assists in Sunday's win over Rapid City.
Jack Combs has a 19-game point streak. Longest current streak in the league
The Americans have matched their longest winning streak of the season at four games.
Hank Crone has an eight-game point streak (13 goals and 6 assists).
Hank Crone leads the league with 36 goals.
Colton Hargrove is second overall in the ECHL with 32 goals.
The Americans are 17-6-1-0 when scoring first.
Allen Americans left wing Colby McAuley eyes the Rapid City Rush goal
