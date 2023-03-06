Americans Weekly

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), swept a two-game series against the Rapid City Rush last week. The Americans are in third place in the Mountain Division. Allen travels to Idaho this week to open a two-game series against the Idaho Steelheads.

Last Week's Record: 2-0-0

Overall record: 28-25-1-0 (3rd in the Mountain Division)

Last Week's Results:

Saturday, March 4th

Score: Rapid City 2, at Allen 3 Final

Sunday, March 5th

Score: Rapid City 5 at Allen 7 Final

-- This Week --

Friday, March 10th vs. Idaho Steelheads

Time: 7:05 PM CST

Location: Boise, Idaho

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, March 11th vs. Idaho Steelheads

Time: 7:05 PM CST

Location: Boise, Idaho

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (36) Hank Crone (Leads the ECHL)

Assists - (45) Jack Combs

Points - (79) Hank Crone (Leads the ECHL)

Power Play Goals - (13) Colton Hargrove

Power Play Assists - (19) Liam Finlay

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Mikael Robidoux and four others

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Colton Hargrove and two others

Game Winning Goals - (7) Liam Finlay

First Goal - (5) Liam Finlay and Hank Crone

Insurance Goals - (7) Hank Crone

Penalty Minutes - (145) Mikael Robidoux

Plus/Minus - (+5) Chad Butcher

Shots on Goal - (187) Colton Hargrove

Save Percentage - (0.917) Chase Perry

Goalie Wins - (15) Luke Peressini

Goals-Against Average - (2.99) Chase Perry

Americans Notables:

Hank Crone leads the ECHL in scoring with 79 points.

Hank Crone's 79 points are the most ever by an Americans' rookie.

Hank Crone had his first-ever hat trick in Sunday's win over Rapid City.

Jack Combs reached 700 points with three assists in Sunday's win over Rapid City.

Jack Combs has a 19-game point streak. Longest current streak in the league

The Americans have matched their longest winning streak of the season at four games.

Hank Crone has an eight-game point streak (13 goals and 6 assists).

Hank Crone leads the league with 36 goals.

Colton Hargrove is second overall in the ECHL with 32 goals.

The Americans are 17-6-1-0 when scoring first.

