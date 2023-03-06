ECHL Transactions - March 6

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 6, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Trevor Momot, D

Kyle Herbster, F

Orlando:

Paul Boutoussov, F

Savannah:

Tanner Nagel, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Kyle Hallbauer, D signed contract, added to active roster

Atlanta:

Add Brendan Mark, D signed contract, added to active roster

Cincinnati:

Add Luka Burzan, F returned from loan to Cleveland

Delete Zack Andrusiak, F loaned to Manitoba

Fort Wayne:

Add Noah Ganske, D signed contract, added to active roster

Indy:

Delete Zach Jordan, F recalled by Rockford

Delete Maxim Golod, F recalled to Rockford by Chicago (NHL)

Iowa:

Add Jake Durflinger, F activated from Injured Reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Pavel Cajan, G assigned by Cleveland

Delete Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, D recalled to Cleveland by Columbus

Maine:

Delete Andrew Peski, D loaned to Calgary (AHL)

Orlando:

Add Nathan Burke, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Eric Esposito, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Eric Esposito, F placed on reserve

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/3)

Reading:

Add Tyler Heidt, D signed contract, added to active roster

Savannah:

Delete Brent Pedersen, F loaned to Colorado (AHL)

Toledo:

Add John Lethemon, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Delete Trenton Bliss, F recalled by Grand Rapids

Delete Riley McCourt, D loaned to Colorado (AHL)

Delete Spencer Wright, G released as EBUG

Utah:

Delete Trent Miner, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Wichita:

Add Dillon Boucher, F signed contract, added to active roster

Worcester:

Add Bobby Butler, F activated from reserve

Delete Zack Bross, F placed on reserve

