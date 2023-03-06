ECHL Transactions - March 6
March 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 6, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Iowa:
Trevor Momot, D
Kyle Herbster, F
Orlando:
Paul Boutoussov, F
Savannah:
Tanner Nagel, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Kyle Hallbauer, D signed contract, added to active roster
Atlanta:
Add Brendan Mark, D signed contract, added to active roster
Cincinnati:
Add Luka Burzan, F returned from loan to Cleveland
Delete Zack Andrusiak, F loaned to Manitoba
Fort Wayne:
Add Noah Ganske, D signed contract, added to active roster
Indy:
Delete Zach Jordan, F recalled by Rockford
Delete Maxim Golod, F recalled to Rockford by Chicago (NHL)
Iowa:
Add Jake Durflinger, F activated from Injured Reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Pavel Cajan, G assigned by Cleveland
Delete Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm, D recalled to Cleveland by Columbus
Maine:
Delete Andrew Peski, D loaned to Calgary (AHL)
Orlando:
Add Nathan Burke, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Eric Esposito, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Eric Esposito, F placed on reserve
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/3)
Reading:
Add Tyler Heidt, D signed contract, added to active roster
Savannah:
Delete Brent Pedersen, F loaned to Colorado (AHL)
Toledo:
Add John Lethemon, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Delete Trenton Bliss, F recalled by Grand Rapids
Delete Riley McCourt, D loaned to Colorado (AHL)
Delete Spencer Wright, G released as EBUG
Utah:
Delete Trent Miner, G recalled to Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Wichita:
Add Dillon Boucher, F signed contract, added to active roster
Worcester:
Add Bobby Butler, F activated from reserve
Delete Zack Bross, F placed on reserve
