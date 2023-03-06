Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 20

March 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 1-2-0-0 for the twentieth week of the season. The Railers split the weekend series with the Newfoundland Growlers by winning 3-1 on Friday before losing 5-2 on Saturday, then lost 1-0 to the Maine Mariners in Portland on Sunday afternoon.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, March 3 vs. Newfoundland Growlers | 3-1 W

Nolan Walker's goal came 37 seconds after the first faceoff. Butler tied it at 17:57 of the first period as his shot from the right side hit a Newfoundland stick and detoured past Cavallin. Fea tucked one in from just outside the right post 49 seconds into the second period then Hayhurst scored at 8:35 on what is a candidate for the season's most exciting goal. Butler got him the puck in the neutral zone, then Hayhurst turned the Growlers defense at the right circle and snapped a 12-footer under the crossbar as he was falling to the ice. Hayhurst had a shorthanded breakaway in the third period that Cavallin stopped and Brent Beaudoin hit metal at 11:03. They were just two of several great Railers chances in the final 20 minutes.

Saturday, March 4 vs. Newfoundland Growlers | 5-2 L

Newfoundland got two goals and an assist Skirving, two of each from Keenan Suthers, who had an empty netter late in the game. Chris Martenet had the other Growlers goal, just his second of the year, and it hurt. Noah Delmas and Beaudoin had scored at 10:32 and 13:26 of the second period to put Worcester ahead, 2-1. Martenet tied it at 16:06 with a soft wrist shot from the left that seemed to find its way through blockade of bodies, past Tikkanen, and inside the far post. Repaci had a pair of assists for Worcester, Beaudoin a goal and an assist. Budgell had four assists for Newfoundland and was plus-5.

Sunday, March 5 at Maine Mariners | 1-0 L

In close hockey games it is all about the bounces. In this one, it was all about The Bounce. It was off Maine Mariners defenseman Fedor Gordeev at 14:39 of the second period and was the only goal of the afternoon as Maine beat Worcester, 1-0. It was the first 1-0 defeat in Railers history. Goalie Ken Appleby had made the initial save on Grant Gabriele's shot from the point. The puck went directly to Gordeev and then back past Appleby, one way or another. Appleby played as well as he has ever played in a Railers uniform. He would stopped 37 of 38 Maine shots.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, March 10 vs. Adirondack Thunder | 7:05 p.m. EST

Sunday, March 12 vs. Maine Mariners | 3:05 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Jacob Hayhurst recorded a franchise record 12 shots in Saturday night's 5-2 loss to the Newfoundland Growlers.

Nick Fea was on a season long six-game point streak going into Sunday's game (2-4-6).

Ken Appleby picked up his first win since December 17th in Friday's 3-1 win over Newfoundland.

Noah Delmas scored his first goal since opening night on October 22nd, 2022 with his power play goal on Saturday against the Growlers.

Brent Beaudoin recorded his team-leading tenth multi-point game with a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-2 versus Newfoundland.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 28-26-3-0 on the season.

The Railers currently hold the final playoff spot in the North Division at 28-26-3-0 (59 pts).

For the first time in franchise history, the Railers posted a record above .500 for the season series against the Newfoundland Growlers (6-5-1, 13pts). This comes after going 6-18-2 in the three previous years combined.

The Railers are 12-6-0-0 this season when wearing their alternate third orange jerseys.

Worcester is 24-18-3-0 against the North division this season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.