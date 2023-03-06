Thunder Sign RPI Captain Kyle Hallbauer

March 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the club has signed defenseman Kyle Hallbauer to a standard player contract.

Hallbauer, 26, served as the team captain this season at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) and recorded two goals and 11 assists in 35 games played. In 137 regular-season games played at RPI, the Howell, New Jersey native totaled seven goals, 29 assists and 131 blocked shots.

Prior to committing to RPI, the right-handed shooting defenseman had seven goals and 25 assists in 57 games with the North American Hockey League's Lone Star Brahmas.

After a week on the road, the Thunder return home Wednesday, March 8 against the Maine Mariners and Saturday, March 11 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 12 at 3 p.m. against the Trois-Rivieres Lions! March 11 is Law Enforcement Night with specialty jerseys. Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.

For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.