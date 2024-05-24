Wichita Shut out by One San Antonio Swing of the Bat

May 24, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







WICHITA, Kan.-The Wichita Wind Surge found themselves on the other end of a shutout by a slim 1-0 margin against the San Antonio Missions at Riverfront Stadium. The game drives up the team's Texas League-leading one-run losses total to 11.

A pitcher's duel ensued for the first six innings of the night, with Marco Raya throwing his best start of the season. The righty struck out six Missions batters in four innings of work.

Brandon Valenzuela broke the scoreless tie with a solo home run to right to lead off the top of the seventh. The round-tripper was Valenzuela's second of the series and his second in three nights.

Wichita put the tying run on second in the bottom of the ninth on a one-out double by Kala'i Rosario. The Wind Surge left fielder was stranded after the following two batters were retired to end the game.

Travis Adams falls to 2-3 on the season with the loss, giving up the lone run of the night on the solo blast before the stretch. His line followed with four innings of three-hit baseball with four strikeouts and a walk.

Wichita continues their home series with the San Antonio Missions on Saturday, May 26, with a 6:05 PM first pitch as the Zooperstars come to Riverfront Stadium. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.