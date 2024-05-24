Naturals Game Suspended on May 24

May 24, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals game against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks) was suspended tonight - Friday, May 24 - due to wet grounds from heavy rain with the Sod Poodles leading the Naturals 6-2 in the top of the fifth inning.

Tonight's game will resume at 4:30 p.m. tomorrow - Saturday, May 25 - in the top of the fifth inning with no one on and one out with Amarillo leading 6-2. The regularly scheduled game on Saturday will now be a 7-inning affair that will begin approximately 35 minutes following the conclusion of the suspended game. Gates will open to the public at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

All tickets from Friday, May 24 are eligible, per the Naturals' official weather policy, to be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket of equal value, based on availability, to any regular season home game in 2024 through June 23 (excludes June 6). Tickets for May 25 are good for both the suspended game and the regularly scheduled game.

All ticket exchanges need to be done in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office during normal operating hours. The Box Office opens at 12 p.m. on gamedays and stays open throughout the game while on non-gamedays it is open from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

