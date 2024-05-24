Drillers Fall in Late Night Pitching Duel

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Tulsa Drillers and Springfield Cardinals waited through a 2 hour and 46-minute rain delay before the start of game five of the seven-game series on Friday night at Hammons Field. Due to the late start, the game became a seven-inning contest and an outstanding pitching duel took place between Springfield's Tink Hence and Tulsa's Justin Wrobleski.

Wrobleski ultimately received the tough loss when the Cardinals scored the game's only run in the seventh inning to hand the Drillers a 1-0 loss, snapping their three-game win streak.

Friday's 9:51 p.m. first pitch began the season's second matchup between top pitching prospects Hence and Wrobleski.

The two pitchers cruised through the first six innings as the game entered the seventh inning scoreless.

A lead-off single began Tulsa's half of the seventh but a forceout and a double play ended the Drillers threat.

Wrobleski began the seventh inning and faced two batters, which resulted in a lead-off single and an out on a sacrifice bunt. Manager Scott Hennessey then turned to reliever Sauryn Lao, who entered Friday having not allowed a run in his last ten appearances of over 13.2 innings.

With a runner at second base and one out, Tulsa optioned to intentionally walk pinch hitter Matt Lloyd to set up the double play. Jeremy Rivas then delivered the game-winning hit by driving the ball off the left-field fence, which scored Nathan Church from second base.

INSIDE THE GAME

*The winning run was charged to Wrobleski, and his final line was one run on five hits and one walk with two strikeouts. The former OSU Cowboy still has yet to issue more than one walk in a start this season.

*The loss was the third time Tulsa has been shutout this season.

*Both teams earned six hits and were charged with an error.

*For the second time this season, Hence set a new career high in strikeouts by striking out 13 Tulsa hitters. On April 30, he struck out ten Tulsa hitters to set a new career high.

*Freeland earned two hits to increase his on-base streak to 12 games.

*The Drillers finished hitting 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will continue their seven-game series in Springfield with game six on Saturday night. Starting time is set for 6:35 p.m. and the starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

TUL - RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (1-3, 6.49 ERA)

SPR - RHP Wilfredo Pereira (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

