RoughRiders Lose 5-3, Drop Second Straight to First Place RockHounds

May 24, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were defeated by the Midland RockHounds 5-3 on Friday night from Riders Field.

Midland (28-15) started the scoring in the top of the first inning against Frisco starter Nick Krauth (3-2) with an RBI groundout by Colby Thomas, plating Cooper Bowman. A sacrifice fly by Daniel Susac extended the RockHounds lead to 2-0.

Kellen Strahm cut into the deficit with a leadoff solo homer in the bottom of the first inning against Royber Salinas (3-1), marking his third home run of the season.

Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth, Aaron Zavala belted a game-tying homer to left for his third jack of the year. Keyber Rodriguez gave the Riders the lead with an RBI single, scoring Cody Freeman.

Midland regained the lead on an error in the top of the sixth that netted a pair of runs, giving the RockHounds a 4-3 advantage.

Krauth finished after 6.0 innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks with one strikeout.

Caeden Trenkle padded the Midland lead with an RBI single in the top of the seventh against Steven Jennings.

Seth Clark tossed the final two frames for the Riders out of the bullpen, surrendering no runs on two hits while fanning two.

Offensively, Freeman collected the only multi-hit performance for Frisco and Frainyer Chavez added a double. Liam Hicks worked three walks, extending his on base streak to thirteen games.

Next, the RoughRiders continue a six-game series with the Athletics affiliated Midland RockHounds at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, May 25th. The RoughRiders are expected to turn to RHP Dane Acker (1-1, 3.16) against RHP Blake Beers (2-2, 5.82) for the RockHounds.

'04 Weekend continues with an ode to the 2004 classic Napoleon Dynamite on Saturday! Vote for Pedro Night will feature an appearance from Efren Ramirez, who played Pedro in the film.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

