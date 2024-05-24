Arkansas Wins in Friday Night Romp

May 24, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - Arkansas scored seven times in the ninth inning to seal a 17-4 victory before 4,956 fans Friday night at Whataburger Field.

The Travs totaled 20 hits and scored 10 two-out runs, including all five RBIs by Spencer Packard, who went 3-for-6 with a home run.

Harry Ford and Cole Young combined for six RBIs from the top two spots in the batting order, with Young going deep for the second time in as many games.

Corpus Christi endured its most lopsided loss of the year, surrendering season-highs in runs and hits allowed.

Tommy Sacco Jr. provided the home crowd with ninth-inning fireworks by clubbing a towering two-run home run down the right-field line as part of a 2-for-4 day from the leadoff spot.

Pascanel Ferreras reached base four times via a double, two walks, and a hit by pitch.

Jeremy Arocho scored twice, first crossing the pay station in the fifth via a base hit into right by Colin Barber.

