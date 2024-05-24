Offense Flexes in Blowout Win

May 24, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi, TX - The Arkansas Travelers set season highs in runs and hits as they demolished the Corpus Christi Hooks by a 17-4 final score on Friday night. A four-run third inning opened the scoring and the Travs never let up from there, capping the electric night with a seven spot in the ninth. Every Traveler batter had a hit by the fifth inning and eight Travs finished with multiple hits. Eight different players scored at least one run and eight different players drove in at least one run. Spencer Packard led the charge with three hits and a career best five runs batted in. Jimmy Joyce worked three scoreless innings in his third start of the year with Danny Wirchansky throwing four innings of relief to earn the win.

Moments That Mattered

* All four runs in the third inning scored after two outs. Cole Young had an RBI hit, Packard hit a two-run homer and Ben Williamson added an RBI double.

* Down by six, Corpus Christi tried to make a game of it in the fifth inning scoring a run and loading the bases with one out. Danny Wirchansky halted the rally by retiring the next two hitters and Arkansas was never threatened again.

Notable Travs Performances

* 2B Cole Young: 2-5, 2 runs, SF, HR, 3 RBI

* LF Spencer Packard: 3-6, 2 runs, HR, 5 RBI

* RHP Jimmy Joyce: 4 IP, 3 H, 2 K

News and Notes

* The Travs connected for eight extra base hits, a season high, five doubles and three home runs.

* It was the team's second three home run game of the series and in the last six contests.

Up Next

The Travs look to secure a series win on Saturday night with LHP Reid VanScoter (1-2, 3.70) making the start against RHP Tyler Guilfoil (2-5, 4.19). First pitch is set for 7:05 pm. and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

