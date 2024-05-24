Sod Poodles, Naturals Game Friday Night Suspended Due to Weather

May 24, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - Leading the Naturals 6-2 in the top of the fifth inning on Friday night, the game went into a weather delay and was suspended with one out in the inning. The Sod Poodles and Naturals will conclude their game on Saturday, May 25th, and then play their scheduled Saturday night game as a seven-inning contest roughly 35 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game.

The Sod Poodles built their 6-2 lead with the help of homers from Tim Tawa and Ivan Melendez. Amarillo racked up six total extra-base hits before the game went into a delay. Dylan File worked 4.0 IP while allowing six hits and two earned with a pair of strikeouts for his outing.

First pitch for the resumption of the suspended game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. CT at Arvest Ballpark.

Cory Hilborne Director of Media Relations & Baseball Operations 2019 & 2023 Texas League Champion Amarillo Sod Poodles Baseball P: 806-803-9614 E: [email protected] A: 715 S. Buchanan Street, Amarillo, TX 79101 www.sodpoodles.com FOLLOW US!

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.