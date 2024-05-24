Hence Dominates, Cardinals Walk-Off on Drillers

SPRINGFIELD, MO. - Tink Hence tied a franchise record and set a new career high with 13 strikeouts over 6.0 shutout innings and Jeremy Rivas hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 7th inning as the Cardinals (24-19) won a pitchers' duel 1-0 against the Tulsa Drillers (19-23) after a 2:46 rain delay on Friday night at Hammons Field. The win snapped the Cardinals' 3-game skid.

Decisions:

W: Matt Svanson (1-2)

L: Justin Wrobleski (2-2)

Notables:

Due to a rain-delayed start, the first pitch of the game was thrown at 9:51 PM (delay time of 2 hours and 46 minutes).

The 1-0 win was the Cardinals' second shutout of the season. Their first came on May 10 at NW Arkansas, a 2-0 win.

Hence's 13 K's tied a franchise record for strikeouts in a single game which was done twice previously by a Springfield Cardinal: Trey Hearne on May 8, 2009 vs NW Arkansas, and Alex Reyes May 19, 2008 vs NW Arkansas.

Rivas' single gave the Cards their third walk-off win of the season and second of the homestand.

Jacob Buchberger went 2-for-3 to extend his hitting streak to 10 straight games, the longest active streak in the Texas League.

On Deck:

Saturday, May 25, 6:35 PM: St. Louis Cardinals Lars Nootbaar Nickname Jersey Giveaway, Summer Kickoff Fireworks. 2,000 fans will receive a specialty Lars Nootbaar nickname jersey, a Busch Stadium exclusive. Stick around after the game for postgame fireworks. Gates open at 5:35 PM.

Probable pitching matchup: RHP Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (1-3, 6.49) vs RHP Wilfredo Pereira (0-0, 6.75)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app, MiLB.TV

TAKE A BOW! Tink Hence was UNREAL tonight.

Matches a franchise record 13 strikeouts, a personal career-high.

Final line: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 0R, BB, 13 K

