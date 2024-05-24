The Homestand Far Far Away Begins Tuesday, May 28th

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions return to Nelson Wolff Stadium on Tuesday, May 14th for their fourth homestand of the 2024 season. The Missions will be hosting a six-game series against the Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers affiliate) from Tuesday, May 28th until Sunday, June 2nd.

Tuesday, May 28 vs. Frisco RoughRiders - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

AARP Two Dollar Tuesday - Fans can purchase bullpen reserved, outfield reserved and berm tickets for just $2. Domestic draft beers and sausage wraps will be $2. Bill Miller Sweet Tea and pizza slices from Sofia's will also be $2. AARP members can receive two half-priced box seat tickets for this game.

Wednesday, May 29 vs. Frisco RoughRiders - 5:05 p.m.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Doubleheader - Due to a postponed game in Frisco on May 12th, the two clubs will make up that game as part of a doubleheader. Game one will take place at 5:05 p.m. with game two starting shortly after game one's conclusion. Both contests will be 7 innings.

Victor Night - Fans with a "Victor" or "Victoria" name will be allowed one free outfield reserved ticket, as well as one order of French fries. They must present their ID at the 1st base box office beginning at Noon on gameday. Fans who bring a French poodle or bulldog can receive one free outfield reserved ticket and order of French fries. During the game, fans will have the opportunity to win Victor Wembanyama memorabilia.

Bark in the Park - Courtesy of North Park Subaru, fans will be allowed to bring their four-legged friends to enjoy some Missions baseball!

Thursday, May 30 vs. Frisco RoughRiders - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Taco Bell Value Night - Fans can purchase half-priced tickets. At the game, enjoy $2 domestic draft beers, sodas, and Hot Dogs.

Flying Chanclas - The San Antonio Missions will take the field as their Flying Chanclas alter ego.

Friday, May 31 vs. Frisco RoughRiders - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

David Robinson Missions Basketball Jersey Giveaway - Courtesy of Circle K, the first 1,500 fans will receive a White David Robinson Missions basketball jersey!

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

Saturday, June 1 vs. Frisco RoughRiders - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Star Wars Night - Courtesy of the Alzheimer's Association, fans can stay after the game and enjoy the best fireworks display in town!

Drone Show - Fans can stay after the game to enjoy an out-of-this-world drone show!

Jersey Auction - The Missions will be wearing custom Star Wars themed jerseys during the game. These jerseys will be auctioned off with the proceeds benefitting the Alzheimer's Association.

Texas Lottery Lucky Row - One lucky row will receive free lottery tickets courtesy of the Texas Lottery (Ages 18+).

Sunday, June 2 vs. Frisco RoughRiders - 1:05 p.m.

Gates open at 12:00 p.m.

Military Appreciation - Courtesy of Chevy, all active and retired military members can receive up to four bullpen or infield reserved tickets by showing their military ID at the box office.

Military City - The Missions will take the field wearing their 'Military City' jerseys.

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

