RoughRiders Split Doubleheader with Midland RockHounds

May 24, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders split a doubleheader against the Midland RockHounds on Thursday, winning game one by a score of 4-2 and losing a rain-shortened game two, 11-0.

Midland (27-15) jumped ahead on an RBI single from Colby Thomas in the top of the first inning against Frisco (25-16) starter Ryan Garcia (3-2).

The RockHounds added to their lead in the second inning when Caeden Trenkle belted a solo homer, his first homer of the season.

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the second, Keyber Rodriguez grounded into a double play that brought Josh Hatcher across the plate to cut the Midland lead to 2-1.

In the bottom of the third inning, Aaron Zavala provided a sacrifice fly that plated Cooper Johnson to tie the game at 2-2. Cody Freeman gave the Riders their first lead of the game with a single, scoring Kellen Strahm and Liam Hicks.

Garcia finished his day after 5.0 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while fanning five.

Robby Ahlstrom tossed a pair of scoreless frames on his way to a six-out save with a pair of punchouts in the 4-2 win.

In game two of the twin bill, Ben Anderson (2-3) surrendered a solo homer to Jack Winkler in the top of the first.

In the top of the second inning, Midland sent 10 batters to the plate and scored six runs. The frame was highlighted by RBI doubles from Sahid Valenzuela, Cooper Bowman and Thomas.

Anderson exited after allowing six runs on six hits across 1.1 innings with one strikeout.

Leading 7-0 entering the top of the fourth, Thomas belted a three-run homer off Bryan Chi to extend the RockHounds lead to 10-0.

Gunnar Hoglund (5-2) did not allow a hit until the bottom of the fourth inning when Strahm led off the frame with a single, extending his on base streak to 27 games. He finished with 5.0 scoreless, one-hit innings while striking out four.

Trenkle capped off the scoring with an RBI single in the top of the fifth, giving Midland an 11-0 advantage.

After the conclusion of the fifth inning, the tarp came on for a short delay before the game was called due to inclement weather.

Next, the RoughRiders continue a six-game series with the Athletics affiliated Midland RockHounds at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, May 24th. The RoughRiders are expected to turn to RHP Nick Krauth (3-1, 7.50) against RHP Royber Salinas (2-1, 3.79) for the RockHounds.

