Drillers Back Home for Six Games against the Cardinals

Following an extended, two-week road trip, the Tulsa Drillers will return to ONEOK Field on Tuesday, July 30 to open a six-game home stand with the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals). The series will run for six consecutive days, through Sunday August 4. It is the second and final regular season visit to Tulsa this year for the Cardinals.

The first five games in the set will all begin at 7:00 p.m. The series finale on Sunday, August 4 will be an afternoon game starting at 1:00 p.m.

The six games are filled with great promotions, starting with $2 Tuesday for the opener on July 30. Wednesday, July 31 will be Bark-in-the-Park and $3 White Claws, followed by Triple Play Thursday and a Tulsa Noodlers Sling Can Cooler giveaway on August 1.

The weekend will begin with Friday Night Fireworks and a Tess Maune Noodlers Bobblehead on August 2. Saturday, August 3 will be Back-to-School Night with the first 1,000 kids 14 and under receiving Drillers Backpacks.

The home stand will conclude with FUNday Sunday on August 4. Kids will eat for free and be able to play catch on the field. It will also be the makeup of our Cinco de Mayo promotion that was rained out earlier this season. The first 500 fans will receive Drillers Sombreros, and everyone will be able to enjoy discounted street tacos and margaritas.

The entire list of promotions for the home stand, with complete details, is below.

The series with the Cardinals will likely play an important role in help setting the playoff matchups in the Texas League. Springfield won the first-half title in the TL's North Division and has clinched its postseason berth. The Drillers are hoping to claim the second-half, North Division spot which would set up a playoff meeting between the two teams in September.

The Redbirds currently hold a 7-5 advantage in this year's season series.

Individual tickets for all games with the Cardinals are now on sale at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

July 30-August 4 vs. Springfield Cardinals

Tuesday, July 30 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

2 NEWS OKLAHOMA $2 TUESDAY

Another great home stand starts with a night of discounts and deals on $2 Tuesday! Fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets for just $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), while seats in the seating bowl are discounted to $9.18. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, 16-ounce soft drinks and ice cream novelties for only $2 each and can get $2 off Mazzio's Go Pizzas. Lastly, Busch Light will be on sale for $2 per serving between 6-8 p.m. in the main concession stands. $2 Tuesday is made possible by 2 News Oklahoma, TulsaRecycles.com and 106.1 The Twister.

Wednesday, July 31 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

BARK IN THE PARK & $3 WHITE CLAWS

Wednesday is one of two remaining Bark in the Park & $3 White Claws nights and you do not want to miss out! Fans are invited to bring their dogs to the game and enjoy the action from the Ferguson Kia Lawns or the Budweiser Terrace. Dogs do not need tickets, but they must have a record of up-to-date rabies vaccinations. Fans with dog companions need to enter the stadium through the Tulsa World First Base Gate or the Oil Derrick Gate.

Fans, ages 21 and over, can also enjoy discounted $3 White Claws that will be sold on the concourse behind home plate. In addition, all dogs in attendance are invited to run the bases after the game! Bark in the Park is made possible by City of Tulsa: Save Our Streams, City Vet Hospital, 94.1 KXOJ and 100.9 KTSO.

DRILLERS DOG BOWL GIVEAWAY

The first 100 dogs to enter through the Tulsa World First Base and the Oil Derrick gate will receive a Drillers Dog Bowl!

Thursday, August 1 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 TRIPLE PLAY THURSDAY / NOODLERS NIGHT

This Thursday is the o-fish-al return of the Tulsa Noodlers at ONEOK Field! For two nights only, the Tulsa Drillers will rebrand as the popular Tulsa Noodlers and wear lime green jerseys and hats. Both nights will also include catfish-themed food specials and live noodling demonstrations from Okie Noodling Champion Nathan Williams. In addition, fans will also be able to enter to win their own noodling experience at ONEOK Field!

THURSDAY DRINK SPECIALS

Thursday is also another FOX23 Triple Play Thursday where fans can enjoy selected, 16-ounce domestic draft beers for $3 each, $4 selected 12-ounce craft beers and $3 souvenir cup sodas. This night will feature $3 servings of Miller Lite and Coors Light and $4 Modelo and Celsius Energy Drinks. The discounted beers will be served at the main concession stands and in right field next to the Oil Derrick Gate. The souvenir sodas will be available at the main concession stands. Triple Play Thursday is made possible by Osage Casino Hotel, FOX23, 97.5 KMOD and 92.1 The Beat.

NOODLERS SLING CAN COOLER GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans who enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive a Noodlers Sling Can Cooler courtesy of Osage Casino Hotel.

NOODLERS FOOD SPECIALS

Fans will be able to enjoy delicious food specials that will be available on Thursday and Friday, including fried catfish po boy's and fried catfish baskets. Both items can be purchased at the Greenwood Smoke Shack.

NOODLERS JERSEY AUCTION

Fans will have the chance to go home with one of the player's Noodlers jerseys by participating in our silent auction that will take place during the game. The auction will be located on the concourse behind home plate and will begin when the gates open.

Friday, August 2 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWS ON 6 FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS / NOODLERS NIGHT

It's the final night of the Tulsa Noodlers and fans do not want to miss out! It is also Friday and that means the night will end with a huge Fireworks Show! Friday Night Fireworks are made possible by Wild Country Meats, News On 6 and Big Country 99.5.

TESS MAUNE BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY

The first 500 fans who enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive a Tess Maune, Tulsa's Noodling Queen and News On 6 Outdoor and Wildlife reporter, Noodlers Bobblehead courtesy of Wild Country Meats.

NOODLERS JERSEY AUCTION

Our silent auction for the game-worn Noodlers jersey continues. The auction will be located on the concourse behind home plate and will begin when the gates open and will close on the first pitch of bottom of the seventh inning.

Saturday, August 3 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY

The home stand continues with another Grand Slam Saturday presented by Williams, NewsChannel 8 and K95.5. It is also our Library Reading Night where every kid who completed the Tulsa City-County Library Summer Reading Program can present their coupon at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office for a free ticket on the Ferguson Kia Lawn complements of Williams. Parents can also receive $2 off on up to four tickets.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL BACKPACK GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 kids 14 and under who enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino

Hotel/Greenwood entrances will receive a Drillers backpack just in time for school, courtesy of Williams.

MASCOT MANIA

Hornsby and many of his friends will be at ONEOK Field to entertain fans. Mascots in attendance will be Burnie from the Miami Heat, Rumble from the Oklahoma City Thunder, Brix and Brooklyn from the Oklahoma City Baseball Club, Ruckus from the Amarillo Sod Poodles, Victor E. Green from the Dallas Stars, Deuce from the Frisco RoughRiders, Orion from the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Biscuit from the Allen Americans, Kingston from the Orlando City Soccer Club and many other local mascots. You do not want to miss out on the fun!

Sunday, August 4 First Pitch at 1:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 11:45 a.m. (Tulsa World 1B Gate) & 12:00 p.m. (all other gates)

NEWSCHANNEL 8 FUNDAY SUNDAY

We conclude the home stand with another FUNday Sunday! All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, a drink, a fruit serving and an ice cream treat. In addition, kids can play in the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout for FREE and run the bases after the game, courtesy of Delta Dental. FUNday Sundays are made possible by Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5.

CINCO DE MAYO IN AUGUST

The first 500 fans to enter through the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a Drillers Sombrero courtesy of Ferguson Kia. There will also be several food and drink specials in celebration of Cinco de Mayo, including $1 Street Tacos, $5.99 Margaritas and $4.49 Modelos. This is a makeup from the rainout on May 5.

KIDS ON-FIELD CATCH

We invite all kids to bring their gloves and come out early to play a game of catch on the field prior to the Drillers game. Kids can play catch in the outfield from 11:45 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.

