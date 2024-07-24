Sod Poodles Stave off Wichita Rally for Third Straight Win

AMARILLO, Texas - Seeing the game knotted up in the top of the eighth, Amarillo responded with four runs of their own to hold off a late Wichita Rally. Amarillo picked up their third straight win, taking down the Wichita Wind Surge 7-3 on Wednesday night.

D-backs' no. 4-rated prospect Yu-Min Lin worked the first three innings of the night without allowing a baserunner. The left-hander struck out two in the first inning and ended the third with his third strikeout of the night. Amarillo couldn't make anything of a one-out Ivan Melendez single in the second inning. They worked themselves into an even better opportunity in the third. Jancarlos Cintron doubled himself and Kevin Graham into scoring position with one out in the inning. Vukovich provided a productive out to push the night's first run across the board.

The first hit allowed by Lin was a tough luck single that kicked off the pitcher's foot on what could have been a double play ball. He ended up getting his double play anyway to end the fourth, leaving a runner stranded. Melendez started another rally with his second single of the night and Andrew Pintar made it two straight hits as Amarillo appeared to be right back in business. Instead, the game's second double play ended both half-innings in the fourth. Lin issued his first walk but got aided by his battery mate throwing out the potential base stealer and then his fourth strikeout to make it through five scoreless.

Jancarlos Cintron tripled the Sod Poodles advantage with his third home run of the season as he ambushed the first pitch he saw off Travis Adams in the bottom of the fifth. Lin pitched his way to his fourth 1-2-3 inning in the top of the sixth to keep the Wind Surge off the scoreboard.

Melendez was robbed of his third hit of the game and his 19th home run of the year as 6'8" Carson McCusker used all of his frame to bring a ball back from going over the right field wall. Lin's spectacular start came to an end after 99 pitches and 6.1 IP when Tim Bogar left the dugout after his starter collected his fifth strikeout. He surrendered just two hits, the second coming via a leadoff double as Kyle Amendt took over pitching duties with a runner in scoring position. The reliever induced a groundout and ended the Wichita threat with a strikeout.

Amendt was only tasked with getting Amarillo out of the seventh with Conor Grammes taking over on the bump for the top of the eighth. A single, walk, and wild pitch led to both runners in scoring position for the Wind Surge in their first real chance to get runs. Consecutive strikeouts by the right-hander and a chance out of the inning was thwarted by a game-tying three-run home run off the bat of Luke Keaschall.

The Sod Poodles played small ball after Tim Tawa and Ivan Melendez started the bottom of the eighth with singles. Pintar laid down a sac bunt to move both up an additional 90 feet. Wichita matched strategies, issuing the intentional walk to load the bases and keep a force at any base. A grounder was mishandled by the Wichita infield, allowing the go-ahead run to come across the plate and keep the bases loaded. Graham pushed the lead back to three with a two-RBI single dumped into right field. A Wichita wild pitch gave the Sod Poodles their biggest lead of the night at 7-3.

In a non-save situation, Amarillo still turned to their closer in the ninth with Mitchell Stumpo taking the mound. An error and just the 12th hit allowed by the right-hander meant that the potential tying run was on deck for Wichita. The first out of the inning came as Stumpo covered the plate with Jeferson Morales trying to break for the plate after a slider got away from Caleb Roberts behind the dish. Stumpo then induced a pop out and a strikeout slammed the door on the Wind Surge to give the Sod Poodles their third straight win.

Amarillo will turn to RHP Dylan File (4-7, 5.09 ERA) against the Wind Surge and LHP Christian MacLeod (Double-A Debut) on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

NOTES:

BLUE MIN LIN: Yu-Min Lin matched his season-high working 6.1 IP of two-hit ball against the Wind Surge in his first career appearance against the Minnesota Twins Double-A club. The D-backs' no. 4-rated prospect also allowed the fewest hits in any of his 11 starts this season in the outing. It was the second straight scoreless start for Lin with his last coming in four innings of work in the final game before the Texas League All-Star break on July 14th.

CAN I GET AN AMEN(DT): The 0.2 IP Kyle Amendt was asked to pitch in relief of Yu-Min Lin gave the former Dallas Baptist product 10 straight scoreless appearances since June 19th. He has worked 9.1 IP during the span without allowing a hit. His 10 straight games without allowing a run is the longest in the Texas League currently and tied for the sixth-longest overall this season. His 10 hitless appearances are the most by any Texas League pitcher in 2024.

THE BIG 4THREE: Ivan Melendez recorded his fourth three-hit game of the season and 22nd multi-hit game overall after finishing the night 3-for-4 and a run scored. He was robbed of a 4-for-4 day and his 19th home run of the season by Carson McCusker in right field.

JAN GONE LOS: Jancarlos Cintron picked up his first multi-hit game since June 28th as he ended Wednesday night 2-for-4 with a home run, double, walk, and two RBI. It was his third home run this year and first since homering in back-to-back games on June 20-21 vs. San Antonio.

STUMPED...AGAIN: Mitchell Stumpo tossed his ninth straight scoreless appearance and lowered his ERA on the year to 0.41 in 21 appearances with Amarillo this season. Over 22.0 IP with the Sod Poodles, the right-hander has allowed just one earned run on 12 hits. He is holding opposing batters to a .164 BAA and has 25 strikeouts while allowing five free passes. He is tied with three other Texas Leaguers behind Kyle Amendt for the longest streak without allowing an earned run. He now holds streaks of 13.0 IP and 9.0 IP without allowing an earned run.

