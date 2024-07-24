Frisco's Power Surge Lifts Riders Over Drillers, 5-4

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Tulsa Drillers 5-4 on Wednesday evening from Riders Field.

Frisco (14-9, 58-34) jumped ahead of Tulsa (12-10, 46-45) in the top of the first inning, notching four hits against Orlando Ortiz-Mayr (4-6). Josh Hatcher gave the Riders the lead with an RBI single that plated Liam Hicks to open the scoring.

Tulsa was able to tie the game against Dane Acker (4-4) in the top of the fourth inning when the Dodgers top prospect Dalton Rushing left the yard to leadoff the frame.

Scott Kapers gave the Riders the lead right back in the home half of the fourth inning, delivering a two-run jack to left that plated Geisel Cepeda to make it a 3-1 game.

Acker exited after 5.0 one-run frames, allowing just two hits and two walks while fanning five.

Cody Freeman extended the RoughRiders lead with a solo homer to left in the bottom of fifth inning before Abimelec Ortiz launched a towering 410-foot homer to right to make it a 5-1 advantage for Frisco. The homers marked the second straight night that the Riders have belted back-to-back long balls.

Reid Birlingmair entered in the top of the sixth, allowing a run on an RBI single by Griffin Lockwood-Powell. He finished after 1.1 innings, surrendering just the one run on three hits before handing the reins to Robby Ahlstrom. The lefty delivered 1.2 scoreless frames with a pair of strikeouts.

In the top of the ninth inning, the Drillers loaded the bases against Tyler Owens. Alex Freeland brought Tulsa within a run with a two-run single to center. Following an error, Owens struck out Rushing for the second out before inducing a groundout to seal the 5-4 win for Frisco.

Offensively, the RoughRiders matched their season high of three homers for the second straight night. Ortiz notched the lone multi-hit performance as every hitter in the Frisco lineup collected a hit. Kapers led the charge with two RBI.

The RoughRiders continue a six-game homestand against the Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers) at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, July 25th. The Riders will turn to RHP Ryan Garcia (7-4, 4.11) against RHP Jerming Rosario (2-1, 3.46) for the Drillers.

